Farm Diary: Stormy weather for the government

Growth resumes after such a dry summer and the weather is decidedly autumnal, as the showers continue. There is a very long way to go before equilibrium is reached, but we don’t want it all at once; dry spells with periodic rain would be useful.

It is stormy weather for the government as the news last week was dominated by Angela Rayner’s faux pas and her resignation swiftly followed.

As the fifth Minister to resign in this still new Labour government, the ’Red Queen’ as she is known by some has had difficulties over her living arrangements and houses before, so you would think she would have been ultra cautious about personal affairs. A frenetic re-shuffle followed her resignation which does seem to have now matched people to their Ministerial challenges rather better.

We have now lost Steve Reid as Secretary of State at Defra (promoted to go and build houses) and we welcome Emma Reynolds, who comes from the Treasury. This will be interesting, pro Europe which will go down well with most in the agri-food business and agriculture, but she has moved from from the Treasury and is business orientated. I guess the NFU, and others will get short shrift on Inheritance Tax by our new Minister, but let’s wait and see.

I will be at Dairy Day in Telford this Wednesday, where no doubt the mood amongst dairy farmers will be buoyant. They have every reason to be cheerful given the last financial year, and whilst the dreadful wet weather during the summer of 2024 reduced forage yields sharply for some, the high milk price and lower feed costs, maintained margins.

The latest Kingshay Dairy Costings show that margins were high, and the report shows that cell counts, mastitis and lameness all improved. Drawing on data from over 1000 herds, the data shows a huge range of financial performance as usual, even herds on similar systems. It was ever thus as some farms are better than others, and some farmers are certainly far better than others. It was good to see Organic herds improve after a few difficult years, with their milk price reaching a record high of 53.17pper litre, but again huge variation between businesses.

This summer was very different, and I expect next year’s figures to reflect that, as many farmers are now facing winter with low stocks of feed for their animals. Hopefully there will be good growth this autumn and that will shorten the winter as animals can graze later into the autumn or early winter. Maize crops (just like the cereal crops) are yielding far better than we all expected and contractors in West Sussex tell me that maize silage is coming off at anywhere between 14t/ac and 18t/acre.

Our dairy consultant Kay Carslaw in the past always insisted we carried over forage stocks in case of a late spring, a dry summer or early winter. This was before climate change had been though of, and it made perfect sense to store as much as possible in the good seasons and be prepared. Given that silages keep like fine wines if they remain airtight, we might have silage at the back of clamps going back a few years, but when it was needed, what a life saver. We watched as other farmers, usually the same ones, running out of silage by February March each winter which seemed extraordinary, but they did, and they still do!

I am told by friends in Wales that Barley straw is all spoken for now with no more available. Wheat straw is quoted at a whooping £140/ tonne delivered, and silage bales are selling for £70 each. There is an opportunity to make some autumn silage of course and I expect the balers to be busy later this month and next if growth and weather allows.

There are those of course who believe you can dairy farm whilst allowing the calves to suckle their mothers too. This is some ridiculous idea of higher welfare by not rearing the calves on a bottle so to speak whilst taking and selling the milk from the cows ie dairy farming as we know it. There are only a handful of these outfits around, but they and their supporters make a great deal of noise as fanatics often do. Whilst they achieve very high prices for the milk and any dairy products produced, I have not seen a profitable one yet.

Now we are told in the press that Jess Vaughan who has spent 20 years or so establishing a small organic herd, which is loved by Michelin star chef Heston Blumenthal, and who’s dairy products fly off the shelves, is crowdfunding to feed her cows. This may seem strange, but it only took this one dry summer to completely bust the business model of sharing your dairy cow’s milk with their calves.

Being tenant farmers, the option to sell land or raise a mortgage on it is not possible, therefore as she has spent £500 a day since June feeding her cows with organic feed bought and transported from Cornwall, its game over unless she can be helped. The 220 acre farm usually grows enough forage to feed the 65 cows, but it has not performed this year due to the lack of rainfall. There are plenty of other dairy farms in Gloucestershire who are managing, even though it has been very dry and the big difference is that whilst they will have been getting very much less for their milk, they will have sold a huge amount compared to Jess Vaughan, who allows her calves to suckle the cows and then takes what she can.

I am sorry if this sounds harsh, but I get irritated by ideas which do not stand the slightest economic scrutiny but can become fashionable very quickly for no reason than that they are lauded by people who have little idea about farming as a business. I experienced David Miliband and Michael Gove as Secretaries of State at Defra, the two giants amongst the others who held the position, and they had little sympathy for farmers who could not run a business, and I am afraid times were much easier then than they are now.

Applications for agricultural colleges are on the up, and the dramatic increase is due to young people being inspired by Clarkson’s Farm. There are increases in student applications for a wide range of farming and rural studies with Charlie Ireland, the land agent known as cheerful Charlie, on the Amazon Prime series influencing young people, with his experience and expertise in land management, planning laws, agricultural management, budgeting and so on, this is a good thing as we desperately need more young innovators in our industry.

Spare a thought for French winegrowers as consumption of red wine in particular, continues to fall. The young in France are not keeping up with the tradition of wine drinking and there is now an oversupply. Winegrowers are angry with supermarkets who are now selling wine for 2 euros a bottle. Deduct their margin, plus the costs associated with glass bottles, labels, corks and so on, and it becomes very clear how little is left to cover the costs of the wine itself. Even the well-known grand houses around Bordeaux are offering large discounts this year.