Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Every party will be chasing the rural vote

The grass is growing well now as the rain takes effect re-generating following a dormant period and we can expect compensatory growth this autumn. Much to my surprise, some beef and sheep farmers are telling me that their farms have greened up, but that there is no feed.

I’m afraid that I can only put that down to their grass management and I suggested that if they think there is no growth, put some small wire cages down so the stock cannot eat that grass and then see how much grass growth there is, as I expect the grass is not getting a chance.

Additionally, all the basics need to be covered, acidity of the soil, phosphate and potash levels, and of course nitrogen; if there are dark patches where animals urinate, some N is needed. Even at these higher prices it is good value providing everything else is correct. Finally soil organic matter and compaction should be looked at which covers the basics. None of these are quick fixes but need doing in order to put things right for next year, and if they are not corrected then expect the same poor results.

This is absolutely not re-generative farming, this is just good agricultural practice, which many have still yet to grasp, and if re-gen helps them do that, so be it, as their future may depend on it now. However, I have spoken to many respected grassland experts and farmers about re-gen, and they all say the same thing, they have yet to see any extra money in it and given that farming is a business, I do worry about these fads.

I have always been surprised at how often many farmers re-seed their grass, telling me how amazing the new ley is. In most cases it’s more a case of them doing all the things they should have been doing with the old pasture, which is incidentally new pasture too, as new leaves grow and has a far better root system and drought tolerance than a new ley. However, establishing a new ley with the costs of cultivation and so on means farmers will check and correct all of the above, but usually within a few years the new ley is ‘tired’ as they say, and off they go again, having ignored the basics once the ley was established.

Weeds are another problem, and they can be sprayed, or better to get the pasture going well and out-compete them. Frequent grazing and topping or mowing will get rid of the worst ones and frankly a few docks or weed grasses don’t matter in the scheme of things. This winter there is going to be an acute shortage of forage for many farmers and capitalising on available surplus grass this autumn could make the difference. Standing in the field and moaning that it is green but with no feed needs urgent action. Rotate the stock around the farm so that fields are rested, you will be amazed at how much grass you might grow.

There have been many more cases of acorn poisoning this autumn already and that is due to a huge crop of acorns on the oak, but also a lack of pasture. Eating acorns is not an issue if the cattle have grass to graze as well, but if they are hungry, they can develop a taste for acorns and then they are in real trouble. Stock have been eating anything they can get on some farms in this dry weather with ragwort, and hemlock poisoning on the increase, hemlock roots becoming exposed in dry ditches and ragwort thriving as it always does, whatever the weather.

Farmers are also being warned about forage this winter as some of it may well contain ragwort, and that is dangerous for stock. I am reliably informed that there is more hay with ragwort in it this year as re-generative farming becomes more popular, and also due to farmers cutting and baling their flower meadows and margins for hay. Any farmer buying hay in must be extra vigilant , as it is very difficult to tell what is in a bale of hay, especially the big ones.

We are in Political Party Conference season, and it is interesting to see how the various parties talk about agriculture and their plans for our industry. As the media feast on the prospect of a different structure to our politics which they claim is already happening and that we are moving away from the traditional two-party system, I am yet to be persuaded as it is far too early to tell and we have heard this so many times, only for the bright future party to crash and burn.

If it is true, and we cannot dismiss it out of hand, then every party will be chasing the rural vote. Given that the Labour Party has burned its boats already with the Inheritance Tax, and a recent CLA (Country Land and Business Association) survey showed that out of the 500 members asked, not one will vote Labour. The Reform party will therefore sweep up having announced that they will scrap Inheritance Tax on farms, unless of course the Conservatives follow suit.

The party of low taxes as they like to call themselves, would I am sure also take up many farmer votes if they did. Over half our farmers voted for Brexit so that is not such a big issue, and most farmers who own land, given they run businesses do in the main vote Conservative. This is going to be a big issue and whilst Kemi Badenoch keeps her cards close to her chest, she will need to make some announcement in Manchester next month and the NFU will I am sure be there hoping she will announce that she will scrap the tax too.

The Economist dismisses agriculture and the agri-food sector as irrelevant to the economy, even though the sector is worth £150 billion and employs 4 million people. Economists are a strange breed and its all about data and trends to them, not considering that you might need to eat in order to take advantage of IT and banking which they all support. Their answer is that agriculture needs a real shake up, with far fewer bigger farms employing AI would produce the food and we can import any shortfall or things we don’t grow here.

This may be true, and probably around a third of farms produce more than two thirds of the food today, but rural life and the rural economy would be very different if such a change happens quickly, as is now feared. You can’t put a price on that and therefore it is of no interest to economists, but people matter, and this is where the balance becomes so tricky for governments. Politicians need to take heed of public opinion and currently, the public are unhappy about the way the countryside is being treated and certainly support British agriculture and want to eat food produced here if possible.

Much of the damage has been done over the last 14 years of Conservative policies including Brexit, with the Labour government adding to the pain with their own policies in the last year, the tin-hat if you like. However, Inheritance Tax is such a big deal that the Conservatives would be forgiven everything if they promised to scrap it, and therefore we wait and see if they do.