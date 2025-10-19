Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Looking at some of the good things which happen at harvest time

I was up in London for a couple of days last week at board meetings and stayed at the Farmers Club. It was a busy evening as they were having the harvest dinner that night and I saw more people I knew than usual as they arrived for the dinner.

It made me think of the traditional harvest festival, and in face of challenges in farming as always, all the good things that are happening and the celebrations which we rarely speak of these days.

Let’s start with the weather, a good place to start as traditionally harvest festivals are all about giving thanks for good weather and a good season, or not such good weather and hoping for better next year. This year has not been the best for many farmers, especially the arable sector. A very dry summer taking away from potential yields and stunting grass growth. It has not been all that bad for everyone however, and I will come to that later.

Looking to next year, as we always do as farmers, next year’s arable crop is getting the best start possible with drilling conditions being described as near perfect. Following an early harvest, arable farmers have been able to drill early, giving them a head start. Some farmers have already drilled over half their acreage and whilst weeds are the usual problem with early drilling, this year the dry conditions have not been favourable for them.

Weed appearance, especially blackgrass, showing itself soon after harvest has been dealt with. Cultivation with often two passes before the drill in the dry conditions, has dealt with weeds effectively, giving the crop a good start. The older farmers remember excellent conditions in 1976, but when the rain came that autumn, it did not stop, so there is some urgency in this too. They deserve a bumper year next year to make up for some poor ones of late.

In contrast, vineyards have done very well , celebrating a ‘unicorn vintage’ as the harvest comes in after the warm and dry summer. There are great expectations around the quality of the wine this year following the dry spring and warm, dry, summer which is ideal for wine making. West Sussex is at the heart of wine making in this country, and many growers are saying that this year is special.

High quality grapes were grown, good flowering, little disease, and good summer ripening with high sugars should lead to an excellent vintage. Harvest starting at the end of September was the earliest yet, a good 2-3 weeks early, but others are extending ripening given the prolonged dry period, allowing them to make more still wine as opposed to sparkling wine. Yields are also high, which boosts production and the Met Office is predicting a year like this every five years (I would take that with a pinch of salt).

I have waited a very long time to write this; wool prices are going up! Good demand in British Wool’s October sale, increased prices by 14.2% on mid-September prices. British Wool reported that it had the most intense level of competition in the last decade, with UK, European and Chinese-focused buyers competing to secure wool supplies. British Wool is also confident that strong demand will continue through the selling season.

The weather has again played its part, in that wool this year is of a higher quality than last season’s wool. The dry spring and summer producing whiter wool, with more of the clip classed as a number one grade. Volume was 2-3% down on last year, but by collectively marketing the clip, we can continue to promote British wool and drive demand and prices for British wool, they said.

Farming Minister, Dame Angela Eagle has offered a one-year extension to the Countryside Stewardship Mid-Tier agreements. These were due to expire on the 31st of December, and this extension is to ensure farmers have the support they need to continue vital activities to restore nature and produce food sustainably.

Defra added that it was part of a plan to give farmers long-term strategic certainty, with an offer of £70 million and an extension offered to more than 5000 farmers. In reality this means that farmers will be able to continue delivering wildlife corridors and habitats, to nurturing species-rich grassland. The NFU has welcomed the announcement, but it along with other organisations say that whilst it is a step forward, it only bought some time and does not offer the certainty farmers desperately need.

Dorset Council is going against the trend with its £12million funding to improve 5000 acres of farmland, with a 10-year strategy for its county farms. The plan will offer security and transparency for its existing county farms tenants, whilst providing opportunities for next generation farmers.

Council farm tenants had raised fears that the local authority was considering selling their estate, as many other counties have done, but the council say that its strategy is about keeping the land in agriculture, investing in the estate and creating opportunities for the next generation. Council farms offer one of the few gateways into agriculture and have historically played an important part in getting young farmers on the farming ladder.

Whilst Dame Angela Eagle admits that there have been discussions with the Treasury over the Inheritance Tax issue, she joined Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray last week to lay to rest any changes. This column is not surprised to hear that to be honest and the telling and final word is from James Murray at the Treasury ‘ The treasury has made their announcement, and they are not going to move,adding that they are focussed on the next budget and not the last one.

This raises an important question as the Treasury becomes more and more involved in every decision the government makes, its tentacles in every department and the need to ask its approval before almost all spending decisions. The Treasury is made up of unelected hard men and women, who take a one-dimensional look at any spending, the only question being, is this value for money. Value from their perspective often differs from Ministers, politicians and certainly the public, but they rule with an iron rod.

Furthermore, whilst it may well have been a good decision at the time, I question the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), another body which holds huge sway over spending. It was frankly embarrassing to read last week of the Chancellor begging the OBR not to downgrade growth, making her life even harder. It makes it worse that the OBR has consistently overestimated growth up until now and choses to correct its own mistakes at a crucial time.

The independence of the Bank of England is another one. There is no doubt that politics comes into play at times with their decisions and gone are the days when a Chancellor would stand up at the budget and say, ‘Today I have instructed the Bank of England to….’ With the Treasury, the OBR and the Bank of England all powerful, with Chancellor and government no room to manoeuvre, we should ask ‘Who does run this country’?

Elections put government in place to run the country, this government seems more confined than the last one. How could any government set on delivering the radical change many of us want and free up some room to put policies into practice without reversing the all-powerful establishment? It is going to be very difficult.