Mixed forage quality puts pressure one ewe condition ahead of lambing

Dr Nerys Wright

Mixed forage quality and variable ewe condition scores this year are putting extra pressure on farmers to analyse forage and adjust diets to maximise lamb survival.

Across the country, grass growth from March to August was 20% lower than average. However, there was significant variation between regions, depending on rainfall and soil type. Forage quality has also varied greatly this year. While dry matter is higher across the country, average metabolisable energy (ME) levels range from 10.0 in the East Midlands to 10.9 in the West Midlands and Scotland

Independent Sheep Consultant Dr Nerys Wright says ewe condition, forage quality, and quantity have been so variable this year that it’s vital farmers understand their individual farm situation and plan accordingly.

“The impact of condition goes back as far as weaning, with some ewes entering tupping in poorer condition due to a lack of grass,” she explains. “Even if ewe condition looks okay by eye, it’s vital to put your hand on their back so you know exactly what you’re dealing with.

“It’s then important to maintain that condition between tupping and scanning. Even if ewes are on the fitter side, we advise against losing even half a condition score, as they need to be able to mobilise fat for milk production and lamb growth after lambing — not before.”

Condition scoring by hand along the short ribs and spine is the simplest and most accurate way to monitor condition. Target scores are 3.0–3.5 for lowland ewes at lambing.

“If the short ribs feel sharp and easily distinguishable, like your finger ends, the ewe is too thin. As fat cover increases, the bones feel more like knuckles or the wrist joint, indicating better condition.”

Table 1. Target condition scores (Source: Farm Advisory Service)

Condition Score Feel (Hand Analogy) Description

1 Finger ends Thin 2 Finger knuckles Fit 3 Fist knuckles Fit/Fat 4 Wrist joint Fat

Dr Wright stresses the importance of grouping ewes according to condition and understanding forage quality, so feed can be accurately tailored to condition and litter size.

“Feeding is the foundation of everything and should be a high priority. Getting the balance of energy, protein, and trace elements right is essential,” she says. If forage is in short supply, then prioritise animals according to their condition and number of lambs they’re carrying to receive the best quality forage available.

Dr Wright adds that protein quality deserves closer attention: “A feed might say 18% crude protein on the label, but that can mean very different things. Look at the first ingredients listed — they should be in descending order of inclusion. Is the protein urea- or soya-based? Also ask your manufacturer for the ME (metabolisable energy) value. Any compound feed should include a mix of starch, sugar, and protein. Extra fibre is usually unnecessary, as ewes get that from grass or forage.”

By understanding forage quality, farmers can more accurately fill nutritional gaps and target nutrition to ewe condition and litter size.

“For example, a 70kg twin-bearing ewe needs around 18 MJ of energy in late pregnancy, rising to 30 MJ when lactating. That’s why ewes need condition — they might physically not be able to consume enough energy to meet their needs otherwise,” says Dr Wright.

Nia Williams, Technical Manager at Nettex, advises farmers to ensure they conduct a full forage analysis at least two months before lambing, including trace element levels.

“Testing for trace elements is particularly crucial this season, as the drought may have caused lock-up of some nutrients. In ewes, deficiencies in cobalt, copper, iodine, and selenium can be serious, causing stillbirths, weak lambs, poor growth, and impaired immunity — so farmers need to know exactly what they are dealing with.

“Deficiencies can also be very localised, depending on soil type and fertiliser use. Knowing your trace element status helps balance rations correctly whilst avoiding unnecessary supplementation.”

Testing for trace elements, along with ensuring a proper balance of energy and protein, is vital to prevent metabolic diseases, support good colostrum quality, and improve lamb vigour.

“Rations short on energy can cause ewes to mobilise body fat, increasing the risk of twin-lamb disease. Poor nutrition also affects lamb vigour, colostrum quality, and overall milk yield,” adds Mrs Williams.

Where deficiencies are identified, nutritional support may be required to help ewes meet their energy and mineral needs. Options include Endurabol boluses or Sheep Conditioning Drench from Nettex, formulated to support ewe health ahead of lambing.

For ewes on lower-quality grazing or forage, Rumevite from Rumenco offers a high-energy, high-protein supplement to support forage utilisation and maintain condition during early and mid-pregnancy. For late pregnancy, Lifeline Lamb and Ewe from Rumenco is ideal to support colostrum and milk production.

“Regular testing, good nutrition, and appropriate supplementation ensure ewes and lambs reach their full potential right from day one,” adds Mrs Williams.