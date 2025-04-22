MP Mims Davies learns about nature-friendly farming at the Countryside Regeneration Trust’s Twyford Farm, West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the Villages, has praised the “amazing work” of the Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) during a recent visit to Twyford Farm, West Sussex – highlighting the vital role of farmers as stewards of the land and champions of nature-friendly farming.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit, hosted by CRT tenants Bob Felton and Liz Wallis, showcased the charity’s work to restore biodiversity, tackle climate change, and support sustainable rural livelihoods through careful land stewardship and farm diversification.

The CRT is calling on Ms Davies to help address the growing challenges facing the rural economy, particularly uncertainties surrounding environmental funding and regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to welcome Ms Davies to Twyford Farm,” said Kerriann McLackland, Head of Estates at the CRT. “She has a strong background in farming and, while in opposition, it was incredibly valuable to speak with her about the real-world challenges our tenants face.

Mims Davies looks around Twyford Farm with Countryside Regeneration Trust tenants Liz Wallis and Bob Felton

“Funding uncertainty is one of the biggest issues – Bob and Liz are currently on the High Level Stewardship Scheme, rather than Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), which was suddenly closed to new applicants, and, while they have been told it will be renewed, they have been given no date for this, which makes long-term planning extremely hard.”

During her visit, Ms Davies also explored the importance of diversification for small farms, including the role of rural tourism and holiday accommodation in supporting local economies.

“Ms Davies was particularly interested in understanding the barriers that farms like Twyford face in developing accommodation options and was passionate about understanding the regulations that can make this difficult,” Kerriann added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Felton, who has just renewed his tenancy with the CRT for another 10 years, raised further concerns about the lack of local abattoirs — an essential resource for small livestock farms.

MP Mims Davies speaks with Countryside Regeneration Trust tenant Bob Felton at Twyford Farm

“We only have one abattoir serving nearly three counties,” Bob said. “Mims was aware of the need to protect and support small abattoirs, and the broader viability of small farms. She clearly understands diversification is key to their survival.”

Bob and Liz also raised longstanding concerns about grazing rights on Ashdown Forest.

“We raised our concerns with Mims as the systems are not in place to enable grazing. We do acknowledge the positive work recently carried out on the Forest, but we urged Mims to help get grazing properly reinstated — it's vital for conservation as well as farming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her visit — where she also met newborn lambs — Ms Davies praised the CRT’s work and the dedication of its tenants.

MP Mims Davies holds a lamb at Twyford Farm with Countryside Regeneration Trust tenant Liz Wallis

She said: “It is vital our unique and ancient landscape remains constant, and the charity really makes a difference.

“Bob and Liz are doing amazing work alongside community volunteers and groups to promote nature friendly farming, helping reverse the biodiversity decline and combat climate change alongside farming and other diversification projects including vital local accommodation for visitors to our lovely area and to meet some newborn spring lambs too.

“Our working farms and the farmers who manage them are the guardians of our landscapes and play a crucial role in our countryside. It was great to see all the Bob and Liz have achieved and to hear about their plans for their next 10 years.”

For more information about the CRT, see www.thecrt.co.uk