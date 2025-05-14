Reopening of government’s environmental incentive scheme welcomed by Sussex farming leader

A Sussex farming leader has welcomed the reopening of the government’s flagship support scheme for nature and environmentally-friendly farming following a legal threat backed by the NFU.

Defra has been forced to reopen the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) 2024 scheme to around 3,000 applicants, after a group of NFU-backed farmers threatened litigation over its decision to close the SFI without notice.

The government’s U-turn will allow applications to be made to the scheme by those who had started an application within two months of 11 March 2025, but who had not yet submitted their application.

However, while welcome for thousands of farmers and growers, the NFU says the government’s announcement doesn’t go far enough as it has stated there will be some restrictions on who can apply and what they will be able to claim.

NFU East Sussex Chair Martin Hole said farmers across the country have been able to deliver fantastic results for nature and the environment through SFI.

It came after a group of farmers, supported by the NFU, wrote to the Defra Secretary of State to inform him of their intention to legally challenge his decision to close the scheme to new applicants without notice.

One of the arguments raised by the group of farmers related to the assurance which had been provided by Defra that they would be given six weeks’ notice of any intention by Defra to close the scheme to new applicants.

This appears to have influenced the Minister’s decision to review his decision to close the scheme without notice, with the Minister admitting that a mistake had been made.

The farmers concerned received significant support from the NFU’s Policy and Legal experts, as well as funding support from the NFU’s Legal Assistance Scheme.

NFU East Sussex Chair Martin Hole.

NFU East Sussex Chair Martin Hole said: “The reopening of the SFI scheme to thousands of farmers and growers across the country, including many in Sussex and the South East, is welcome news.

“This is also good news for the environment.

“SFI has helped farmers to deliver some fantastic results for wildlife and the countryside and highlights our ability and commitment to do so with the right support in place.

“The government’s highly questionable act of closing the scheme at 30 minutes’ notice, when they clearly stated they would give six weeks’ notice was clearly wrong in every sense.

“The NFU has forced this government U-turn by backing farmers’ threatened legal action through funding and legal support.

“This shows the immense benefit of the NFU acting together with its members to challenge what was clearly a legally-flawed decision.

“We now have the opportunity to reset the partnership between the farming community and the government to enable us to help them deliver their legally-bound commitments.”

He added: “There seems to be a lot of detail about the scheme to be worked through and, at present, there are still some restrictions on who can apply and what they will be able to claim.

“The NFU will continue to push the government for a positive conclusion on this and also on the long-term future of the SFI scheme.”