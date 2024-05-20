Steyning Festival: Keynote presentation looks at building a sustainable future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Virgin Money Head of Agriculture, Brian Richardson, has been invited to give a keynote presentation at the Steyning Festival, addressing the critical need for farmers, rural communities and the country as a whole to build an environmentally and economically sustainable future for farming.

Founded in 2006, the Steyning Festival has grown into a nine-day celebration of a thriving local community’s culture, heritage, arts and crafts, and a platform for the passionate championship of the surrounding rural environment.

“Steyning is surrounded by some of the UK’s most beautiful but agriculturally challenging farmland, and is close to the now world-famous Knepp Reserve where approaches to ‘rewilding’ unproductive farmland are being pioneered,” says festival organiser, Nick Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our farmers are the most important stewards of our environment. Without their commitment, the UK cannot possibly meet our natural and climate targets, but farmers also need to be able to produce food profitably, and we’re facing a critical time both for the future of the agricultural industry and the health of our environment.

Brian Richardson - UK Head of Agriculture for Virgin Money.

“We’re delighted that Brian Richardson will bring all his experience and expertise in farming and agricultural banking to Steyning and help explain how our farmers can produce healthy and affordable food, look after the environment and make a decent living all at the same time.”

A Nuffield Scholar from a farming background, Brian has spent the majority of his career running agri-businesses and farm cooperatives across the UK, latterly as CEO of the H&H Group in the North West before joining Virgin Money in 2018 as Head of Agriculture for the UK. He is passionate about supporting farmers through the essential transition to a Zero Carbon economy.

“This is a real privilege for me to speak at the Steyning Festival. Farming is currently going through a period of completely unprecedented change. Farmers are facing very steep challenges to meet fast-approaching Net Zero Carbon targets and to produce the extraordinarily high quality of food that we expect in this country at a viable profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Virgin Money has always been deeply involved in the agriculture sector, and we are helping hundreds of farming clients all over the UK to invest in new farming strategies, in technology, diversification and carbon reduction to secure a sustainable future for themselves, their families and their farming businesses.

“I have complete confidence that our farmers will achieve the changes we need to make for the sake of the industry and our food supply, and for the regeneration of our environment. It will be a pleasure to give our farmers the praise they deserve at this wonderful festival, and talk about some of the remarkable successes we have been able to support locally and nationally.”

The Future of Farming. Driving productivity and profitability in a sustainable way

Chaired by Jeremy Kerswell, Principal of Plumpton Agricultural College.

Speakers: Brian Richardson, UK head of Agriculture Virgin Money and Martin Lines, Chair of Nature Friendly Farming Network.