Grab the box of tissues ahead of re-watching “The Holiday” - looking at 2006 prices, you’ll need them 💰

It’s that time of year when households are more than set to watch “The Holiday” once again.

The beloved rom-com, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, has been placed under the microscope however.

Compared to 2006 prices, how much would it cost Iris and Amanda to undertake their holiday adjusted to 2024 inflation?

Despite not appearing on the Christmas movie favourites list, many will attest to the joy that the romantic comedy “The Holiday” brings this time of year.

Released in 2006, the film shows the parallel experiences of two unlucky-in-love professionals, Iris (played by Kate Winslet) and Amanda (played by Cameron Diaz), who swap countries to find themselves (almost “Eat Pray Love” in a way) and, in true rom-com fashion, end up becoming involved in two “meet cutes.”

But the more amazing aspect of the film is just how the two could afford such extravagancies. Admittedly, Amanda has a higher paying job, but looking at some of the prices in the village store when she arrives in Shere - that’s been enough to make many of us weep nostalgically.

If Amanda and Iris were to take their titular "The Holiday" in 2024, would they still do it or would it be beyond the realms of financial feasibility? | Canva/Universal

So if the two were to undertake their voyage of personal discovery in 2024, just how much have things gone up in price compared to 18 years ago when the movie first came out… and how much sobbing over the price of cheese will you be suffering this Christmas after watching it?

The science part

To determine the cost of "The Holiday" for Iris and Amanda adjusted for 2024 inflation, the team at JeffBet used data from the original study, which employed an inflation calculator to convert the 2006 costs into 2024 equivalents.

How much would “The Holiday” cost when adjusted for 2024 inflation?

Iris (Kate Winslet)

Iris' expenditure in 2006, and adjusted for 2024 inflation. | Universal

When we look at the costs Iris Simpkins incurred during her trip in The Holiday, the most noticeable changes when adjusted for inflation in 2024 are in her travel expenses and dining choices.

First, Iris’s economy class flight from Heathrow to Los Angeles stands out. Originally priced at £1,013.39 in 2006, it rises to £1,506.78 in 2024. Airfare prices have steadily increased, especially for international flights, with inflation and rising demand for more premium services contributing to the sharp rise. However, the most significant hike comes with petrol costs. While filling up Iris’s Mini Cooper in 2006 cost £46.07, this is expected to rise to £46.07 (adjusted for 2024). This shift highlights how fuel costs have surged, even for relatively short journeys.

For those looking to understand the cumulative impact of this shift, the total cost Iris spent in The Holiday adjusted for inflation is £1,102.70 in 2006 and £1,506.78 for 2024.

Amanda (Cameron Diaz)

Amanda's holidaying expenditure, from 2006 and adjusted in the event she undertook her eat/pray/love moment in 2024. | Universal

For Amanda Woods, the key changes when adjusted for inflation are centred around her lavish spending, particularly her first-class flight and her shopping spree.

Amanda’s first-class return flight from LAX to Heathrow was originally a staggering £10,101.81. Adjusted for inflation, it balloons to £5,570.79 in 2024, reflecting the increased cost of premium air travel and the luxury services Amanda enjoyed. This increase in cost highlights the differences between flying business or economy class, especially when considering the significant jump in international flight prices in recent years.

Her spending on food and gifts also saw noticeable shifts. In 2006, Amanda spent £21.00 on two bottles of wine; this cost jumps to £21.00 in 2024. Dining out with Graham was another considerable expense. At £80.00, the cost of dinner is much higher compared to most people’s experience.

Taking all this into account, Amanda’s total spending, which was £10,438.78 in 2006, rises to an adjusted figure of £10,438.78

Who spent the most in “The Holiday” when adjusted for inflation?

In 2006, Amanda spent a total of £10,438.78, which, when adjusted for 2024 inflation, comes out to £5,756.63. The biggest contributors to her higher total were her first-class flight from LAX to Heathrow (£5,570.79), and her luxurious shopping spree, which included wines, gifts, and a lavish dinner with Graham. These purchases, especially the flight, account for most of the jump in her expenses.

On the other hand, Iris’s total expenditure in 2006 was £1,506.78. When adjusted for inflation, this becomes £1,102.70 in 2024. While Iris's costs were mostly modest, including economy class flights and a few thoughtful gifts for others, the major increase came from airfare, which remains the most significant part of her budget.

In both cases, the biggest inflationary effect was on travel expenses, particularly flights, with Amanda’s extravagant first-class journey seeing the largest adjustment. The overall theme is clear: the higher the luxury, the more substantial the price hike.

“The Holiday” is available to stream this holiday season via Sky Movies, available with a subscription to either Sky TV or NOW TV.