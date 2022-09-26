FIFA 23: release date, early access, price, ratings and all you need to know about the game

Here is all you need to know about FIFA 23.

EA Sports' FIFA 23 will be released in the UK and worldwide soon, in what is set to be the final instalment in EA's FIFA franchise, with those who ordered the Ultimate Edition, able to pick up and play the full release tomorrow (September 27).

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that EA Sports and FIFA will be ending their 30-year partnership, making FIFA 23 the final game in EA's FIFA football simulation game series. EA has since confirmed that that they will release a new game, EA Sports FC, as a follow-up to FIFA 23.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 23 before it is officially released.

Release Date:

FIFA 23 will be released in the UK and worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and PS4 on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Those that have pre-ordered the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 will get access to the game three days before it officially goes on sale, on September 27.

Players who are subscribed to EA Play and have pre-ordered FIFA 23 are also able to access the game three days early, receiving a 10-hour trial.

Price:

In the UK, the Standard version of FIFA 23 will cost £59.99. The Ultimate edition is priced at £89.99.

Who can you play as:

As well as men’s teams from around the world, this year fans and gamers will able to take control of the fully licensed English Women’s Super League and Teams from the Women’s Super League in England, including Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, and teams from Division 1 Féminine in France, including Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, will be available on the game.

Men’s Football: Argentina: LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL (Argentina)

Australia: Isuzu UTE A League (Australia)

Austria: Ö. BUNDESLIGA (Austria)

Belgium: 1A PRO LEAGUE

China: CSL

Denmark: 3F SUPERLIGA

England: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two

France: Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Ligue 2 BKT

Germany: Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, 3.Liga

India: Hero ISL

Italy: Serie A TIM, Serie BKT

South Korea: K League1

Netherlands: Eredivisie

Norway: Eliteserien

Poland: PKO Ekstraklasa

Portugal: Liga Portugal

Republic of Ireland: SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Romania: Superliga

Saudi Arabia: MBS Pro League

Scotland: Cinch Premiership

Spain: La Liga Santander, La Liga Smartbank

Sweden: Allsvenskan

Switzerland: Credit Suisse Super League

Turkey: Süper Lig

USA/Canada: MLS

Women’s Football: England: Barclays Women’s Super League

France: D1 Arkema

What devices will the game be available on: