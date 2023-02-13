Hogwarts Legacy malware: Hackers have a clear path into the world of Harry Potter

Following Friday's worldwide release of the hugely anticipated Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy, cybercriminals have been creating fake download links in an attempt to target fans with malware.

Following Friday's worldwide release of the hugely anticipated Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy, cybercriminals have been creating fake download links in an attempt to target fans with malware.

Marijus Briedis, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, comments: “The global demand for Hogwarts Legacy and recent changes in the video game industry have given hackers a clear path into the world of Harry Potter.

“Physical sales of PC and console games have been falling rapidly and digital downloads now dominate the market. Few games can match the hype that surrounds Hogwarts Legacy, offering bad actors the perfect vessel to tempt fans with fake download links promising an early or free version of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once clicked these links are likely to infect your device with some form of malware that can be used to track you or steal personal data.