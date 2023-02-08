New research has revealed the most popular consoles in the UK, with the PS5 coming out on top.

The study conducted by comparison site JohnSlots analysed Google searches of the past year to see which consoles had the most popularity in the UK.

It found that Sony’s PlayStation 5, the Japanese company’s answer to the next-gen, is the most popular console in the UK, with around 289,290 searches every month. The PS5 has been incredibly hard to get a hold of despite the price since its release in November 2020, sitting through many Christmas and Black Friday sales. More recently, restocking in the UK has become less far apart and more frequent.

The Nintendo Switch comes in second place, with the handheld console receiving 163,880 searches a month. It’s been an incredibly popular console since its release in 2017, with sales numbers rising throughout the years and even peaking during the first COVID-19 lockdown. The variety of games for the console and its split-screen abilities make it a good option for all audiences and not just gamers.

Coming in third place is the Xbox Series X, one of two variations in Microsoft’s next-gen console line-up. The more powerful, more expensive of the two, it also suffered from restocking issues since its release in November of 2020 but not on the level of the PlayStation 5. Stock is now freshly available for the console, although sales for it have trailed behind Sony’s counterpart.

Despite being part of the last generation of consoles, the PlayStation 4 comes in fourth place. There are 59,420 searches a month for the Sony console, which is higher than the next-generation Xbox Series S. With it now being in its tenth year of service, it’s the fourth most-selling game console of all time, selling 117.2 million units worldwide.

Rounding out the top five with 53,440 searches a month is the Xbox Series S. The other member of Microsoft’s next-gen line-up, it’s the cheapest of the next-generation additions available now. I

