The experts at findmycasino.com created a list of 2022’s highest-rated video games using Metacritic.com, and utilised YouTube views in order to establish the games with the most ‘cheat code’ views.

Findmycasino.com can reveal that the video game with the most ‘cheat hack’ views is Elden Ring, totalling 6,522,800.

Since its release, there have been endless YouTube videos with ‘cheat hacks’ along with explanation videos such as ‘tricks and hidden mechanics’.

Beating Elden Ring has been described by players as a badge of honour to overcoming a challenge that initially seems impossible.

The second-hardest video game is Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course with 1,063,700 ‘cheat hack’ YouTube views - six times less than Elden Ring in first place.

This video game is a hand-animated run-and-gun platformer that follows two walking, talking pieces of dishware, Cuphead and Mugman, who gambled at a casino and lost their souls to the devil.

In third place is NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition with 537,000 YouTube ‘cheat’ views. This video game defies classification, combining character action elements and side-scrolling sections.

