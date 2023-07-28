Devastated Swifties have had tickets cancelled by AXS after fighting to see Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Several Swifties have reported their tickets for Taylor Swift’s UK Eras Tour are being cancelled. Those affected bought their tickets through AXS, and reportedly were penalised for exceeding a purchase limit of four tickets per household.

Fans have taken to social media to share their outrage with AXS, claiming they didn’t communicate the rules correctly. One customer said: "AXS didn’t communicate it was four per household, they said four per code the whole way through!" A second fan wrote: "We ordered 4 tickets and still got ours cancelled. Followed the rules to a tee."

Twitter account The Eras Tour UK & Ireland shared the news alongside a screenshot of a reported email a fan received. The tweet reads: “Several real fans who have not broken any rules are having their Eras Tour tickets cancelled for no reason other than being ‘unable to verify aspects of the transaction’. @AXS_UK Please can you respond to fans with an explanation and offer a solution for those affected?”

The email from AXS that informed a fan of their tickets being cancelled reads: “Hello. Please be advised that we recently reviewed your purchase for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour from our site www.AXS.com . Upon review of the order, we were unable to verify aspects of the transaction, and thus the order was cancelled.

“A full refund has been issued to the payment method originally used. Please allow 4/6 working days. For Further information, please refer to our Purchase Agreement.”

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will be coming to the following venues in summer 2024: