Over the next few weeks, families across Sussex will be rushing to get their child’s application for a place at a local secondary school in for next year.

But even if they’ve picked out the perfect school for their soon-to-be primary school leaver, actually getting an offer is not guaranteed. For the current, 2025/26 school year, nationwide about 83.5% of pupils received an offer from their first choice of secondary school school year - meaning that about 3 in every 20 missed out.

This year’s applications close this month, on October 31. Although families can still apply after that date, their child may have a lower chance of getting into their preferred school.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Department of Education’s latest data on schools across the Brighton & Hove, East, and West Sussex council areas, comparing how many parents put each one down as their number one option, with how many first-choice offers each school actually sent out.

Here were the toughest secondaries from across Sussex to get into this year:

1 . St Wilfrid's Catholic Comprehensive School For the 2025/26 academic year, 300 parents put this local authority-maintained secondary school in Crawley, West Sussex, down as their first choice. But only 182 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just over 60%. | Google

2 . Hazelwick School This year, 467 parents put this secondary academy – also in Crawley – down as their top pick. But just 285 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of about 61%. | Google

3 . The Cavendish School This year, 190 parents put this all-through academy in Eastbourne, East Sussex, down as their top pick. But just 116 first choice offers were handed out – also a success rate of about 61%. | Google