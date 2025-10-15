Over the next few weeks, families across Sussex will be rushing to get their child’s application for a place at a local secondary school in for next year.
But even if they’ve picked out the perfect school for their soon-to-be primary school leaver, actually getting an offer is not guaranteed. For the current, 2025/26 school year, nationwide about 83.5% of pupils received an offer from their first choice of secondary school school year - meaning that about 3 in every 20 missed out.
This year’s applications close this month, on October 31. Although families can still apply after that date, their child may have a lower chance of getting into their preferred school.
With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Department of Education’s latest data on schools across the Brighton & Hove, East, and West Sussex council areas, comparing how many parents put each one down as their number one option, with how many first-choice offers each school actually sent out.
Here were the toughest secondaries from across Sussex to get into this year: