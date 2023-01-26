18 days of strikes in February and March set to hit universities in Sussex

The action is being taken over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.
The University of Chichester, The University of Sussex and the University of Brighton will be affected by the strikes.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will go on strike on 18 days between February and March:
February 1 - when train drivers, civil servants and some teachers are also planning to strike
February 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 27 and 28.
March 1, 2, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22.
The union also said it would re-ballot staff at all 150 universities. That could see the dispute extend well into 2023 if the support for strikes continues.
Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are taking part.
Staff walked out on three strike days in November, and some universities also took part in strike action earlier in 2022 and in 2021.
That also included industrial action short of a strike, such as not covering for absent colleagues, refusing to make up for work lost to strike action and working to rule.
In total, 62 universities will see strikes over both pay and conditions and pensions:
Aberdeen, The University of
Aberystwyth University
Aston University
Bangor University
Bath, University of
Birkbeck, University of London
Birmingham, The University of
Bradford, University of
Bristol, University of
Brunel University
Cambridge, University of
Cardiff University
City, University of London
Courtauld Institute of Art
Dundee, The University of
Durham University
East Anglia, University of
Edinburgh, University of
Essex, University of
Exeter, University of
Glasgow, University of
Goldsmiths, University of London
Heriot-Watt University
Hull, The University of
Keele University
Kent, The University of
King's College London
Lancaster, University of
Leeds, The University of
Leicester, University of
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
Liverpool, University of
London School of Economics
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Loughborough University
Manchester, The University of
Newcastle University
Nottingham, The University of
Open University
Oxford, University of
Queen Mary, University of London
Queen's University Belfast
Royal Holloway, University of London
Royal Veterinary College, University of London
Salford, The University of
Senate House, University of London
Sheffield, The University of
SOAS, University of London
Southampton, University of
St Andrews, University of
St George's, University of London
Stirling, The University of
Strathclyde, University of
Suffolk, University of
Surrey, University of
Sussex, University of
Swansea University
Ulster University
University College London
University of Wales Trinity Saint David
Warwick, University of
York, University of
Five will see strikes over pensions only:
Cranfield University
Imperial College London
Institute of Development Studies (IDS)
Reading, University of
SAMS at University of the Highlands and Islands
Another 83 will see strikes over pay and working conditions only:
Abertay University
Anglia Ruskin University
Arts University Bournemouth
Bath Spa University
Bedfordshire, University of
Bishop Grosseteste University
Bolton, The University of
Bournemouth University
Brighton, University of
Buckinghamshire New University
Canterbury Christ Church University
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Central Lancashire, University of
Chester, University of
Chichester, University of
Coventry University
Cumbria, University of
De Montfort University
Derby, University of
East London, University of
Edge Hill University
Edinburgh Napier University
Falmouth University
Glasgow Caledonian University
Glasgow School of Art
Gloucestershire, University of
Greenwich, University of
Harper Adams University
Hertfordshire, University of
Huddersfield, The University of
Kingston University
Leeds Arts University
Leeds Beckett University
Leeds Trinity University
Lincoln, University of
Liverpool Hope University
Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA)
Liverpool John Moores University
London Metropolitan University
London South Bank University
Manchester Metropolitan University
Middlesex University
Newman University
Northampton, The University of
Northumbria University
Norwich University of the Arts
Oxford Brookes University
Plymouth Marjon University
Plymouth, University of
Portsmouth, University of
Queen Margaret University
Robert Gordon University
Roehampton University
Rose Bruford College
Royal Academy of Music
Royal Agricultural University
Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
Royal College of Art
Royal College of Music
Royal Northern College of Music
Sheffield Hallam University
Solent University
South Wales, University of
St Mary's University College, Belfast
St Mary's University, Twickenham
Staffordshire University
Stranmillis University College
Sunderland, University of
Teesside, University of
Trinity Laban
UCA University for the Creative Arts
University College Birmingham
University of the Arts London
West London, University of
West of England, University of the
West of Scotland, University of the
Westminster, University of
Winchester, The University of
Wolverhampton, University of
Worcester, University of
Wrexham Glyndwr University
Writtle University College
York St John University