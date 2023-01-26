18 days of strikes in February and March set to hit universities in Sussex

Tens of thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK, including ones in Sussex are set to strike in February and March.

The action is being taken over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.

The University of Chichester, The University of Sussex and the University of Brighton will be affected by the strikes.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will go on strike on 18 days between February and March:

February 1 - when train drivers, civil servants and some teachers are also planning to strike

February 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 27 and 28.

March 1, 2, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22.

The union also said it would re-ballot staff at all 150 universities. That could see the dispute extend well into 2023 if the support for strikes continues.

Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are taking part.

Staff walked out on three strike days in November, and some universities also took part in strike action earlier in 2022 and in 2021.

That also included industrial action short of a strike, such as not covering for absent colleagues, refusing to make up for work lost to strike action and working to rule.

In total, 62 universities will see strikes over both pay and conditions and pensions:

Aberdeen, The University of

Aberystwyth University

Aston University

Bangor University

Bath, University of

Birkbeck, University of London

Birmingham, The University of

Bradford, University of

Bristol, University of

Brunel University

Cambridge, University of

Cardiff University

City, University of London

Courtauld Institute of Art

Dundee, The University of

Durham University

East Anglia, University of

Edinburgh, University of

Essex, University of

Exeter, University of

Glasgow, University of

Goldsmiths, University of London

Heriot-Watt University

Hull, The University of

Keele University

Kent, The University of

King's College London

Lancaster, University of

Leeds, The University of

Leicester, University of

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

Liverpool, University of

London School of Economics

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Loughborough University

Manchester, The University of

Newcastle University

Nottingham, The University of

Open University

Oxford, University of

Queen Mary, University of London

Queen's University Belfast

Royal Holloway, University of London

Royal Veterinary College, University of London

Salford, The University of

Senate House, University of London

Sheffield, The University of

SOAS, University of London

Southampton, University of

St Andrews, University of

St George's, University of London

Stirling, The University of

Strathclyde, University of

Suffolk, University of

Surrey, University of

Sussex, University of

Swansea University

Ulster University

University College London

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Warwick, University of

York, University of

Five will see strikes over pensions only:

Cranfield University

Imperial College London

Institute of Development Studies (IDS)

Reading, University of

SAMS at University of the Highlands and Islands

Another 83 will see strikes over pay and working conditions only:

Abertay University

Anglia Ruskin University

Arts University Bournemouth

Bath Spa University

Bedfordshire, University of

Bishop Grosseteste University

Bolton, The University of

Bournemouth University

Brighton, University of

Buckinghamshire New University

Canterbury Christ Church University

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Central Lancashire, University of

Chester, University of

Chichester, University of

Coventry University

Cumbria, University of

De Montfort University

Derby, University of

East London, University of

Edge Hill University

Edinburgh Napier University

Falmouth University

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow School of Art

Gloucestershire, University of

Greenwich, University of

Harper Adams University

Hertfordshire, University of

Huddersfield, The University of

Kingston University

Leeds Arts University

Leeds Beckett University

Leeds Trinity University

Lincoln, University of

Liverpool Hope University

Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA)

Liverpool John Moores University

London Metropolitan University

London South Bank University

Manchester Metropolitan University

Middlesex University

Newman University

Northampton, The University of

Northumbria University

Norwich University of the Arts

Oxford Brookes University

Plymouth Marjon University

Plymouth, University of

Portsmouth, University of

Queen Margaret University

Robert Gordon University

Roehampton University

Rose Bruford College

Royal Academy of Music

Royal Agricultural University

Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

Royal College of Art

Royal College of Music

Royal Northern College of Music

Sheffield Hallam University

Solent University

South Wales, University of

St Mary's University College, Belfast

St Mary's University, Twickenham

Staffordshire University

Stranmillis University College

Sunderland, University of

Teesside, University of

Trinity Laban

UCA University for the Creative Arts

University College Birmingham

University of the Arts London

West London, University of

West of England, University of the

West of Scotland, University of the

Westminster, University of

Winchester, The University of

Wolverhampton, University of

Worcester, University of

Wrexham Glyndwr University

Writtle University College

