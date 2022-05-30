The day, held on Thursday, May 26, started with a visit from an ice-cream van for everyone to enjoy, followed by circus performances in the playground from Bezerkaz Circus. There was a whole school ‘street-party’ in the playground, prepared by the school’s kitchen team, followed by sideshow games as created by each class to share with each other.

The day culminated in a Dance Through The Decades performance, in which every class performed a different dance set to music from the different decades of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, as well as a special sensory art session set to the music of “God Save The Queen” during which students used different materials to decorate a Union Flag.

Headteacher Helen Elphick said: “It was so lovely to be able to have the whole school community together at the event, with parents, carers and friends here too. As our school was opened by The Queen herself, and is named after her Silver Jubilee, this was always going to be an important day for us. I think everyone who was here really felt the celebratory mood and there was something for them all to enjoy.”

