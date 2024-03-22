Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Participating Schools were Newhaven’s Breakwater Academy and Denton Community Primary School, Cradle Hill Community Primary in School Seaford and Summerlea Community Primary School Rustington, Littlehampton.

Beverly Sawyers, Senior Vice President at American Express, said: “Taster sessions like today open up the game to girls who have an interest in football but might not have had the opportunity or confidence to give football a go. It creates a level playing field in the sport regardless of ability. We hope it will encourage more girls to see football as a game for them and continue playing.”

Delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, in partnership with American Express, the Girls’ Football Day aims to introduce young girls (aged 9-11) to the sport in a fun, non-competitive environment, demonstrating that everyone can feel welcome in football.

A Football Day with Brighton Women's Team players encourages more girls to play

Tailored specifically for girls who might be new to football, do not play regularly or have limited experience, participants were identified by their school as showing an interest in learning more about the game, but haven’t had the confidence to get involved before.

Led by BHAFC Foundation qualified coaches, the day consisted of skills-based football activities and challenges and friendly small-sided games comprising teams with players from across the schools. Ten American Express colleague volunteers supported the event, assisted the coaches, and helped provide encouragement to participants.

As the club’s Main Sponsor, American Express arranged a surprise appearance from Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s Super League first team players: Katie Robinson, Maisie Symonds, and Elisabeth Terland who took part in a Q&A about their football experiences, and awarded medals to all the participants as a reward for their attendance.

The Girls’ Football Day forms part of the company’s colleague volunteer programme that combines the power of football with passion of American Express colleagues to support local communities across Sussex.