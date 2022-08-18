A-level results: A golden year for Crawley College as students celebrate first T Level results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley College

The college has recorded a 100% pass rate, according to figures just released for 2022.

Crawley College was one of the first colleges in the country to offer these pioneering new qualifications, launching courses in Education & Childcare and Digital Production, Design & Development.

Across the college, 16 students are among the first cohort nationally to have studied and completed T Levels, new Government-led technical qualifications – and five have secured distinctions while seven achieved merits.

Sally Challis-Manning MBE, Principal at Crawley College, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see our first T Level students receiving their results today, they have worked so hard and paved the way for future students.

“To record a 100% pass rate for our first T Level students is phenomenal. They have worked extremely hard through challenging times, navigated industry placements during a global pandemic and produced exceptional work. They really should be so proud of what they have achieved.

“We are excited to see them take their next steps, whether that will be on to employment or higher education.

“I would also thank all of our students and staff, as well as their families and the employers who have provided placements. Their hard work, determination and support has been pivotal to our college’s success.”