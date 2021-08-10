A-Level results: Beacon Academy students ‘absolutely delighted’ with grades

A total of 41 students secured places at the prestigious Russell Group of universities and three students successfully secured their places at Oxbridge.

They were Anna Bates (Modern and Medieval Languages at Cambridge), Daisy Clifford (Psychological and Behavioural Sciences at Cambridge) and Steven Warner (Physics at Oxford).

Among the students who achieved at least three A* grades were:

Emily Ing - A* A* A* A* - Chemistry at Imperial College London

Chris Lau - A* A* A* A* - Chemical Engineering at Imperial College London

Sophie Clements - A* A* A* A - Psychology at University of Surrey

Matthew Cowen - A* A* A* - Maths at Bristol University

Dillon Dowson - A* A* A* - International History and Politics at Leeds University

Steven Warner - A* A* A* - Physics at Oxford University

A spokesman for the school: “Many of our Year 13s are rightly absolutely delighted with their outcomes and progression routes.”

“On behalf of us all at Beacon Academy, we once again want to congratulate our students and celebrate all the work that they have done independently and with the relentless support of our staff and their parents and carers.

“We look forward to staying in touch with as many of them as possible and of course, seeing what they do in the future.”

The school said it was particularly proud of students for their results considering the impact of the pandemic and national lockdowns.

The spokesman said: “As with previous cohorts of our Year 13 students, we have always known that we had a particularly hard working and able set of young people this year.

“They were the year group who achieved our most exceptional set of GCSE results in the summer of 2019 and as they began their next phase with us at the start of Year 12, we were hugely optimistic for them and where they would be in the summer of 2021.

“Since March 2020, our students have been utterly resilient, pragmatic and good humoured - they have coped admirably with such adversity.

“They are a shining example to us all and our phenomenal students deserve their success.

“Our Year 13 cohort have been rewarded with a particularly strong set of grades, which will enable them to progress onto some very impressive and fully deserved futures.

“For the vast majority of them, they have been successful with securing the progression pathway of their choice, be that further education, employment and training.

“These include apprenticeships in fields as broad as accountancy and construction management, alongside students progressing to art foundations, the armed forces, employment and university.“

You can find out more about the Beacon Academy Sixth Form at the Sixth Form Open Evening – which is provisionally scheduled for Thursday, September 30, from 4pm - 6pm (subject to COVID-19 guidelines).

