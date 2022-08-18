A-level results: Bexhill College students make the grade through 'hard work and dedication'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college said the grades were a culmination of hard work and dedication from the students and staff, as many had not previously sat external examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had their learning disrupted for both their GCSEs and the first year of their post-16 studies.

The provisional overall pass rate for A-levels at Bexhill College is indicated to be 98.8 per cent, with more than 1,140 entries achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in 25 subjects, the college said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added that 79 per cent of A-level students received A* to C grades, which will allow them to continue and progress their education at their chosen university destinations.

Students at Bexhill College collected their A-level results

Level 3 Extended Diplomas, courses that are the equivalent of three A-levels, saw another high pass rate this year at Bexhill College, it said.

A spokesperson said: “Significant numbers of high grades were achieved across these courses and many students achieving triple distinction star (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to three A*s at A-level.”

Elsewhere, students from across the college were celebrating external achievements in competitions.

Stephanie Flynn placed third in the Wales Young Poets Award with her poem entitled ‘Mary Janes’ being published in the competition’s anthology alongside other shortlisted poems, and Celia Reboux won a commendation award for her translation in the Young Translators Competition organised by The Queens College, Oxford, with more than 14,000 entrants from across the country.

Additionally, Kiera Holmes won first place in the Wealden Cup Essay Politics Competition; a competition where students from post-16 providers across Sussex compete for the Wealden Cup and a £50 prize.

The essay competition was judged by Professor Paul Haggart from the University of Sussex, with Kiera securing first place in Category A: UK Politics for her essay evaluating the primary causes of Labour’s electoral defeats since 2010.