A Level results: Chichester High School students celebrate results

Chichester High School students and staff are once again delighted to be celebrating A Level results.

The staff are celebrating each and every one of the students, they said, adding that there are ‘many outstanding personal performances’.

58 per cent of the cohort attained A*-B grades, 78 per cent attained A*-C grades and the cohort had an overall pass rate of 100%, which is higher than the national average.

The school’s sports academy has seen further success this year with 71 per cent of the cohort attaining D*D*D*,the highest grade possible. These students have successfully gained places to study sport related subjects at the University of Bath, University of Worcester, Hartpury University and the University of Essex.

Headteacher Joanne McKeown has said: “It takes a whole school to prepare students for these exams, and so it is the whole of our school that is extremely proud for all our year 13 pupils today.

"We are very proud of each and every one of our students and wish them every success and happiness in their future.”

A spokesperson for the school added: “As a group of young people, the year group have supported each other, worked together and given our school community many years of joy and service.

"In the last year the students have not only focused on their studies but have been busy being involved in fundraising, Duke of Edinburgh and CCF, as well as supporting across the school from sport to our Mental Health programme.

“The success of our students’ A Level results reflects the commitment, dedication and sheer hard work that they have put into their time at CHS, both inside and outside the classroom.

"It has been a busy morning and we are pleased to see so many of our students achieving their expected places at a wide range of Universities including the University of Southampton, Queen Mary University and University of Liverpool.