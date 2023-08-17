In the lead up to A Level Results Day (August 17th) and GCSE Results Day (August 24th), online searches for 'what to do if I fail my A Levels' have dramatically increased.

“Since May, there has been a 400% increase in searches for ‘exam results anxiety’ and an increase of 250% for ‘what to do if I fail my A-Levels’, which has also seen a 600% increase year on year.” (Nido Student Living, Wales Online)

“AS level, A-level and T Level results day will be made public on Thursday, August 17, 2023. GCSE students will find out their results on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Students will also receive results for level 3 VTQs on or before August 17 and will receive results for level 2 VTQs on or before August 24, 2023.” (Evening Standard)

A Level and GCSE results day can be an incredibly stressful time for pupils. The anticipation of receiving exam results that may shape their future academic and career paths can lead to heightened anxiety. The pressure to meet personal expectations, secure university placements, or achieve certain grades to pursue desired careers can intensify stress levels. Intense academic pressure can cultivate a fear of failure, unreasonably high standards and chronic stress, all of which can escalate anxiety and deteriorate mental health.

Additional pressure arises as numerous middle-class British students will face the disadvantage of losing out to international candidates. In an effort to secure funding, universities are raising the ratio of international students, who contribute substantially higher tuition fees. It means that British teenagers who do not attain the required A-level grades for their first-choice course may encounter disappointment when seeking an alternative program through clearing. “It comes amid a rise in the number of international students at British universities, with 679,970 studying in the UK in 2021-22. Undergraduate fees have been capped at £9,250 for domestic students since 2017, whereas there is no limit on fees for international students.” (The Telegraph)

Transitioning to University

“Psychological distress increases on entering university.” (Worsley JD, Harrison P, Corcoran R.) The transition to university represents a significant life change that can usher in a complex array of stress, anxiety, and adjustment difficulties for many individuals. The newfound independence and responsibilities can be both exhilarating and overwhelming, leading to heightened levels of stress.

The shift to a new academic environment, coupled with rigorous coursework and unfamiliar teaching styles, can trigger anxiety as students strive to meet higher expectations. Socially, forming new friendships and navigating a diverse peer group can lead to isolation. Being physically separated from familiar support systems like family and close friends can worsen homesickness and emotional distress. Balancing academic demands with newfound freedoms, managing finances, and adapting to a different routine, all of which can exacerbate the adjustment to the new environment.

What does the research say?

Excessive pressure

“Academic stress is a growing and alarming threat to young people around the world. Research has indicated that adolescents across age groups, genders and cultural contexts are increasingly affected by academic stress.” (Chyu EPY, Chen JK.)

Excessive academic pressure, often fueled by parental, teacher, and self-imposed expectations, can elevate stress and anxiety in students, generating an overwhelming sense of pressure. “Excessive academic pressure is bound to lead to emotional changes in teenagers, which will easily lead to mental illness such as depression in the long run.” (Jiang MM, Gao K, Wu ZY, Guo PP. )

Moderate academic pressure can boost motivation, but excessive pressure can diminish intrinsic motivation. This can cause students to prioritise external rewards (such as grades) over genuine learning interest, leading to reduced well-being and less enjoyment in studies.

Perfectionism and self-criticism:

Academic pressure can lead to perfectionism and self-critique, prompting students to establish unreasonably high standards and feel anxious over minor errors.

A 2022 cross-sectional study on 'Academic Perfectionism, Psychological Well-Being, and Suicidal Ideation in College Students’ indicated a connection between elevated perfectionism levels, academic pressure, and poorer mental health states. “Currently, the academic society is focused on preparing excellent students that will lead them to the top of the greatest international rankings, without considering their psychological well-being.” (Fernández-García O, Gil-Llario MD, Castro-Calvo J, Morell-Mengual V, Ballester-Arnal R, Estruch-García V.)

“Researchers have called for investigating how fear operates in education and for developing a broader understanding of engagement in higher education.” (MA Nakhla)

Fear of failure

Intense academic pressure can cultivate a fear of failure, inducing anxiety about falling short or performing poorly. This fear escalates stress and negatively affects students' mental well-being.

In a 2017 study carried out by researchers at University College London:

Results

Their findings revealed that individuals experiencing anxiety had the greatest difficulty in accurately estimating the most likely potential reward, which is consistent with earlier research.

The consequence of this heightened risk aversion is that if you have significant concerns about failure, it's the unpredictability of whether you'll fail that causes more distress than the actual outcomes themselves.

Researchers have also found that individuals who possess a strong fear of failure exhibit a combination of two personality traits: a diminished drive for achievement (where they derive little enjoyment from accomplishments and goal attainment) and heightened test anxiety (an apprehension related to underperforming during critical moments). (Charpentier CJ, Aylward J, Roiser JP, Robinson OJ.)

“In other words, they’re motivated less by the possibility of winning and gaining something of value, and more by their anxiety about the possibility of messing up. Those are some of the same personality traits that drive perfectionism, and can show up in low achievers and high achievers alike. In fact, perfectionism and the fear of failure go hand in hand.” (The Atlantic)

“They lead you to believe that success isn’t about doing something good, but about not doing something bad. Where striving for success should be an exciting journey toward an amazing destination—as the climber George Mallory said, to ascend the mountain “because it’s there”—it feels instead like an exhausting slog, with all your energy focused on not tumbling over a cliff.” (The Atlantic)

So go ahead and fail, as perfectionism can make you miserable beyond school and university. As “according to a 2018 survey conducted by Norwest Venture Partners, 90 percent of CEOs admit fear of failure keeps them up at night more than any other concern.” (The Atlantic)

As you gain more life experience, you will start to appreciate the lessons learned from failure - “I’ve had to look at failure differently, as part of the process to success. If you don’t fail, you’re not doing it right.” (George Clooney, Marc Maron Podcast)

Chronic stress

The lasting stress of academic pressure can harm mental and physical health, causing heightened anxiety, depression, sleep disruption, and reduced well-being in students.

“The ongoing stress relating to education has demonstrated a negative impact on students’ learning capacity, academic performance, education and employment attainment, sleep quality and quantity, physical health, mental health and substance use outcomes. Increasing students’ stress-management skills and abilities is an important target for change.” (Michaela C. Pascoe, Sarah E. Hetrick & Alexandra G. Parker)

Coping strategies

Researchers emphasise teaching coping skills (resilience, time management, adaptive study habits) for stress and anxiety. They also highlight supportive school and home environments to mitigate academic pressure, such as access to resources, empathetic mentors, and open communication.

“Attention has been paid to expectations of self-efficacy, which are considered one of the most important determinants for student engagement, persistence, and academic success. From a proactive perspective, research on academic stress has emphasised the importance of coping strategies in preventing harmful consequences.” (Freire C, Ferradás MdM, Regueiro B, Rodríguez S, Valle A and Núñez JC)

Six ways to help students cope with anxiety of results day and transitioning to university

So, here are six ways parents and grandparents help children with result day anxiety and the transition to higher education, as recommended by Premier Care, the experts in facilitating positive spaces and wellbeing at home:

1. Coping strategies: Encourage deep breathing, morning meditation, mindfulness, and effective time management as beneficial habits for both daily and long-term coping. “Creating a space that feels positive, peaceful and tidy will help you to reflect these same values within your current state of mind. So, have a look around and see what you can change within your environment that you’d also like to change within yourself.” (Premier Care)

2. Self-worth is not solely based on grades: Reassure your child that it's normal to feel anxious about results, and their value isn't only tied to grades. Set realistic expectations for results and university transition. Emphasise personal growth and effort over grades.

3. Explore options: Explore post-results paths like university, apprenticeships, gap years, or vocational training. Research together, plan for different outcomes, and create contingencies to ease uncertainty during the transition to university.

4. Empathy and positive reinforcement: Keep empathetic communication with your child, valuing their emotions and listening compassionately. Recognize their dedication and accomplishments beyond results. Celebrate milestones and personal growth, maintaining positivity and offering encouragement. Your optimism can enhance their confidence.

5. Support the transition: Learn about university life and resources for relevant guidance. Stay connected and supportive after your child starts university. Provide advice on time management, study skills, and adapting to new routines. Adapt your support as your child's needs evolve during the transition.

6. Encourage seeking help: Emphasise seeking help as strong. Urge using university services like counselling. Foster independence and resilience by letting them handle decisions, problems, and challenges.

Overall, excessive academic pressure and expectations can contribute to anxiety and reduced well-being in students. The multifaceted challenge of transitioning to university underscores the importance of self-care, seeking support, and developing effective coping strategies to navigate this transformative period well, whilst taking care of mental health.

Parents and grandparents are crucial in helping children handle stress during A Level and GCSE results and the move to university. Engagement, empathy, and steadfast support can greatly alleviate results day stress and aid a smoother university transition. Despite challenges, universities offer resources like counselling, societies, and orientations to help students adjust.

Disclaimer: This story has been researched by Premier Care and is not intended to be official medical advice. Individual experiences can vary; transitions can differ in ease. If struggling with anxiety, please first seek guidance from your GP, university councillors, mental health experts or the NHS 111 line.

See Premier Care (https://www.premiercareinbathing.co.uk/)