A-level results day in 2012 and 2013: photos look back at elated students in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill

A-level results day is next week and the Mid Sussex Times plans to cover as much of the great news as possible across the District.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 14:42 BST

This year’s big event is not until Thursday, August 17 (from 8am), so in the meantime we’ve had a look through our photo archives.

These pictures were taken by Middy photographer Steve Robards more than ten years ago and show elated Mid Sussex students on the A-level results days in 2012 and 2013.

Can you spot anyone you recognise?

A-level students at St Pauls College, Burgess Hill, receive their results

1. Mid Sussex A-level results day in 2012

A-level students at St Pauls College, Burgess Hill, receive their results Photo: Steve Robards

JPMT. A level students at Central Sussex College receive their results

2. Mid Sussex A-level results day in 2012

JPMT. A level students at Central Sussex College receive their results Photo: Steve Robards

A-level students at Central Sussex College, Haywards Heath, receive their results

3. Mid Sussex A-level results day in 2012

A-level students at Central Sussex College, Haywards Heath, receive their results Photo: Steve Robards

JPMT. A level students at Central Sussex College receive their results. Camilla Jones, Lucy Kinghorn and Evie Holdcroft

4. Mid Sussex A-level results day in 2012

JPMT. A level students at Central Sussex College receive their results. Camilla Jones, Lucy Kinghorn and Evie Holdcroft Photo: Steve Robards

