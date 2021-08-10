A-Level results: Heathfield Community College staff ‘exceptionally proud’ of students

Student Abi Irwin celebrates her grades

Many students are going on to take up places on some of the most competitive courses available, the school said.

A number of students achieved three A* grades. These were:

– Jasmine Batson (A*, A*, A*), University of Warwick, Management

– Anna Campbell (A*, A*, Distinction*), Bournemouth University, Criminology with Psychology

– Callum Halton (A*, A*, A*), University of Cambridge, Engineering (N2HF)

– Maezie Lane (A*, A*, A*) University of Leeds, Liberal Arts

– Thomas Marsden (A*, A*, A*, A) University of York, Chemistry with year in industry

– Sophie Marsh (A*, A*, A* and EPQ A*), University of Leeds, Accounting and Finance

– Eloise Matthews (A*, A*, A*) Loughborough University, Mathematics with Statistics

– Louie Pietroni (A*,A*, A*), University of Cambridge, Computer Science

– Leila Warren (A*, A*, A*) Cardiff University, Spanish and Japanese

Russell Group university places were secured by 35 per cent of students, including:

– Charlie Moore (A, A, B) University of York, Actuarial Science with year in industry

– Emily Smith (A*, A, A) University of Nottingham, Liberal Arts

– Marc Twinn (A*, A, A and EPQ A*) Durham University, Geography

– Sam Walley (A*, A, A) Durham University, History

– Johnnie Warren (A*, A*, B) University of Exeter, Civil Engineering with year in industry

The school’s most popular progression routes include the Sciences (15% of applications) and Social Sciences (15% of

applications) with Humanities (Geography, History and Law), Sport and the Arts courses also popular.

Other notable courses include:

– Anouk Berryman (A, A, A) Keele University, Forensic Science and Human Biology

– Matt Fox (A*, A, A) University of Bath, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

– Jacob Pooley (A*, A, A) University of Portsmouth, Sport and Exercise Science

– Alfie Richardson (A, B, C) University of Sussex, Automotive Engineering

– Douglas Scott (A, B, B) Swansea University, Marine Biology

– Elisa Spencer (A*, A, A) Bristol, University of the West of England, Architecture

– Katie Walters (A*, A, A) University of Brighton, Interior Architecture

A number of students are successfully progressing onto alternative highly competitive courses or employment including:

– Louisa Bowes (A*,B, B) Degree Apprenticeship with Nestle

– Libby Fitt (A*, A, A) Degree Apprenticeship with Credit Suisse

A school spokesman said: “No other year group has had quite such disruption and change during the course of their study.

“There should be no under-estimation of their achievements.

“These students have shown phenomenal resilience and determination throughout their studies, completing Year 12 (March to July) in a time of national lockdown and adjusting to continued remote working and lockdown throughout Year 13.

“Teachers have been impressed with their commitment to study and their ambition to succeed that shone through this period.

“They have acquired skills and shown depth that will stand them in good stead for their future studies and life choices.

“Throughout the summer term of 2021 College staff worked collectively to agree Teacher Assessed Grades which were submitted to the exam boards in June.

“A national process has been applied to quality assure centre practice and procedures that was overseen by the exam boards and the exams regulator Ofqual.”

Director of Sixth Form, Paul Evason said: “After another challenging year students should take time to reflect on their outstanding achievements and gaining their onward destinations.

“Our students always impress us, but the determination and resilience demonstrated by this cohort throughout their studies over the past two years is highly commendable.

“We look forward to them keeping us updated on their futures.”

Headteacher Caroline Barlow said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and there is much to celebrate about what they have achieved based on how hard they have worked over the last two years.

“They have been true to their aspirations which are varied and ambitious, showing real character and self-belief.

“We are delighted for them and their equally hard-working parents and carers who have supported them through this time!