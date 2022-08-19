A-level results in Eastbourne and Hailsham: ‘After a tumultuous few years, it was wonderful to see pupils returning to something approaching normality’

Eastbourne College celebrated as more than half of pupils got A*/A.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It is the school’s best ever performance by this measure for all years where exams were sat in person, with 55 per cent of grades achieved at A* or A, up by 16 percentage points compared with 2019, before the pandemic.

"Almost one in three pupils achieved an A* or A grade in all their A-level subjects, with four young people going on to read degrees at Oxford and Cambridge this year.”

Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “I’m thrilled that academic achievement at the college continues to move to an even higher level and would like to congratulate all our hardworking pupils and the tremendous efforts of their teachers.”

Hailsham Community College Sixth Form are today celebrating the ‘outstanding accomplishments’ of their Year 13 students.

Head of sixth form Simon Marsden said: “In a year where our government have stressed that success can be judged in gaining a place at a first-choice university or securing employment in a dream job, I could not be prouder of the achievements of our students.

“The resilience, friendship, and hard work they have shown represents the very best of our community. Everyone at the college would like to thank all our Year 13 students for their incredible efforts and contribution to Hailsham Sixth Form over the past two years.

“The truth is that they are simply an amazing group of young people, who have lived and breathed changes at the college forced upon us these last two years, responding with imagination, dedication, and a commitment to self-development. They will inspire other students for years to come and always find a welcome here at Hailsham Sixth Form.”

Leavers at Bede’s School had cause to celebrate too.

Bede’s deputy head John Tuson said: “After a tumultuous few years, it was wonderful to see pupils returning to something approaching normality - a normality characterised by the rigours of public exams. As always, these exam results only tell part of the story, but it is an important part, and therefore the outstanding results achieved by so many of our conscientious young people deserve to be celebrated.”

Bede’s headmaster Peter Goodyer said: "At Bede's we are dedicated to creating a joyful learning experience, where our pupils can flourish and grow. This year’s results and individual achievements are testament not only to our philosophy, but also to our pupils’ commitment to their education. I am hugely proud of their successes and am confident that they will go on and achieve much in the next chapter of their lives, with the values we have instilled in their hearts and minds.”

East Sussex College students celebrated receiving their A-Level, T-Level and vocational results.

East Sussex College students have been studying on the new T-Level courses in Education and Childcare, Design, Surveying and Planning and Digital Production, Design and Development for the past two years and have achieved some fantastic results with a superb 100 per cent pass-rate, eight per cent above national average.

T-Level student Bethany Denne said: “I got a Merit, which is what I thought I’d get so I’m happy! Following my results, I’ll be going into a trainee role with a company in Battle which I’m really excited about. Support from [tutor] Matt has been really good, especially as it’s a new course, so support has been good!”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and principal, said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our students who are celebrating some excellent results having worked so hard and with such dedication. This cohort has faced more challenges than most due to the disruptions of covid and have all shown such determination. We wish each and every student the very best in the next steps in their futures and are sure they will be hugely successful.”

All photos supplied by the schools

