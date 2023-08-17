A-level results in Eastbourne and Hailsham: Here are all the latest updates

Schools across Eastbourne and Hailsham have been celebrating their A-level results.

Hailsham Sixth Form:

The school sid said nearly 20 per cent of all A-level grades awarded sat in the A*-A category with a number of subjects performing particularly well.

BTEC and vocational subjects also fared well, with over a third of all grades awarded receiving the top marks of Distinction* or Distinction.

With regards to exceptional student performances, Hailsham Sixth Form said special mentions must go to Louise Bloor (AAA), Poppy Sanderson (AAA), Ekaterina Lindley (A*AA), Elodie Cooper (AA and Distinction*), and Holly Barnett (A and Double Distinction*).

Head of school Natalie Chamberlain said: “Our sixth form continues to support and engage young people from local communities, with these results showing our commitment to Key Stage 5 learning and our dedication to supporting our students into the next stage of their lives. We couldn’t be prouder of the positive impact they have had on our college and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Half of all of the A-level results Eastbourne College students received were either an A* or A. On top of this 24 A* grades were also achieved in Extended Project Qualifications (EPQs).

A school spokesperson said: “75 per cent of grades were awarded at A* to B, [which is] up by six percentage points on 2019 grades when exams were formally sat in person.”

In science, mathematics, computing and design 82 per cent of grades were A* to B. In mathematics, 93 per cent of grades were A* to B and 76 per cent were A* to A.

The spokesperson added: “Core humanity subjects were also extremely strong with 90 per cent of grades achieved at A* to B in history and 80 per cent at A* to B in English. Pupils at Eastbourne College take the gold-standard A-level qualifications only and there was a 100 per cent pass rate.”

One in four pupils achieved an A* or A grade in all their A-level subjects, with all Oxbridge and medical school applicants achieving their grade offers.

They include 19-year-old Karam Al-Robaie who achieved four A-levels at A* and is heading to Jesus College, Oxford, to study mathematics.

The spokesperson added: “Karam was the first pupil to receive the Denso Award at Eastbourne College – a scholarship introduced by the school to support talented young people with a passion for engineering.

“Florence Assetto, 18, joined Eastbourne College in the sixth form to study four A levels in English, mathematics, music and politics having received the school’s Richard Holliday Award for her talent in Music. Florence achieved a clean sweep of A* and A grades and is now set to study law at Trinity Hall, Cambridge.”

Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “It’s a privilege that we can offer academic awards to support talented young people like Karam and Florence, who both joined us in the sixth form, to pursue their ambitions. These scholarships allow pupils from all backgrounds to fulfil their potential.”

Bede’s:

Amongst the success stories are Fearghus Beauchamp, who has achieved a clean sweep of A*s in economics, maths, further maths and French; and Grace Tuson, who has also achieved the top grades in maths, English and history.

Flossie Wilson gained A*s in English, fine art and graphic communications, and outgoing head of school Milly Gibson’s strong set of results will see her taking up her offer to study PPE at Oxford.

Twins Millie and Mary Taylor, who will be pursuing their cricketing careers next year, also both achieved the equivalent of straight A*s in their subjects; and Freya Kemp, who played cricket professionally alongside her studies, gained the equivalent of two A*s and an A in her subjects.

Some notable subject performances included art where 100 per cent of pupils gained A*-B grades, and economics and maths where 92 per cent and 86 per cent of pupils gained A*-B grades respectively.

Deputy head John Tuson said: “I think it is right that as we celebrate these excellent results we also acknowledge that these pupils absolutely have had to overcome some significant challenges during their school careers and their achievements are therefore all the more impressive as a result.”

Headmaster Peter Goodyer added: “A great deal of hard work, by pupils and their teachers, has been rewarded with these results but I take equal pleasure in reflecting on the broader achievements of this dedicated and diverse year group, as well as the enduring friendships which have been formed.”

Gildredge House:

The school has had a 100 per cent BTEC pass rate along with 13 per cent of grades being either A* or A, and 33 per cent being between A*-B.

An exceptional 67 per cent of students achieved A* or A grades in mathematics, and in further mathematics 50 per cent of students achieved A* or A grades.

A school spokesperson said: “Our physical education department secured 50 per cent Distinction or Distinction* grades and psychology students were awarded 75 per cent A* to B grades.”

Executive head teacher Craig Bull said: "Their dedication, hard work and perseverance have resulted in these great outcomes. Whether pursuing higher education at a range of universities or embarking on their chosen careers, we have full confidence that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel and make a positive impact in their respective fields."

Chair of governors Julian Mace added: “On behalf of the governing board I wish to extend my gratitude to the dedicated teachers and staff members of Gildredge House.”

