The college revealed that across A Level, BTEC, and IB Diploma, more than a third of entries (37 per cent) achieved the top grade of A*, the BTEC equivalent Distinction*, or the IB equivalent 7.

More than two thirds (71 per cent) achieved either and A*/A, D*/D, or 7/6.

This compares with 23 per cent and 64 percent respectively in the last year of exams in 2019, the college said.

The Head of Ardingly College congratulated A-Level students on their success in spite of the challenges of the past two years

Head of Ardingly Ben Figgis said: “Behind the statistics are 133 individual stories of determined application and purposeful study, and many cases of significant resilience to achieve these grades.

“Congratulations to them all, and especially to those who strove and succeeded in spite of the challenges.”

Ardingly College is an independent boarding and day school. It was inspected by the ISI in 2018 and was awarded an ‘excellent’.