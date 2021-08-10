A-Level results: Lewes Old Grammar School students praised for their determination

Cordelia Moore gets her results. Photo by Simon Dack / Vervate

Of the grades achieved, 58 per cent were at A or A*, while 78 per cent were at A* to B.

This year, the Department of Education and England’s exams regulator Ofqual allowed teachers to draw on a range of evidence to determine grades instead of holding formal exams.

Mr Blewitt said: “Once again, pupils have had a very disrupted year with many having to isolate and study from home so we are incredibly proud that they have worked so hard and their commitment and resilience has paid off.

Adam Nnadi. Photo by Simon Dack / Vervate

“It never ceases to amaze me how young people, in the face of so much uncertainty and constant change, can be so focused and determined to achieve their goals.

“It has been an honour to be their headteacher and help them through this extraordinary period of time.”

Among those celebrating today was Max Higgs from Chiddingly, who got three A*s in Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science and will be going to Jesus College Cambridge to study engineering.

He said: “It’s been a long wait but I have just switched off and taught myself guitar to pass the time until this day.

Max Higgs. Photo by Simon Dack / Vervate

“Obviously, I’m delighted with the results but it has been a strange journey through sixth form.

“My mum and dad are both GPs so they thought they had Covid right at the beginning so I was isolating right at the start of the pandemic.

“As sixth formers, we have really been kept in the dark by the government about how they were going to award A levels and I know hindsight is a wonderful thing but I really think the government could have planned a bit better and told us earlier how things were going to pan out.

“So many people have had to isolate at different times that it was always going to be the case that a strategy needed to be in place early on but I don’t think there was one.

Cordelia Moore. Photo by Simon Dack / Vervate

“I’m sure there has been grade inflation but at the end of the day if people get on a course at university and they are good enough to do that course, then I don’t think it is an issue.”

Headgirl Cordelia Moore from Glynde got an A in geography, an A in history and an A* in politics.

She is heading off to Exeter University, after a deferred year this year, to read International relations.

She said: “I am just so happy to finally get my results.

“It’s been an absolutely rollercoaster these past few years. It’s been crazy and so emotional.

“I have not been in school since last October because I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression through the pandemic so it is all the more wonderful that I have got the grades I needed.

“When everyone was back in school, LOGS kept the online learning going for me so that I could study from home while I was ill and that has been a godsend.

“Studying politics, I’ve been interested to see how the government has handled education during the pandemic and I have to say I think they have handled it dreadfully.

“It makes me angry to think about it.

“The constant u-turns and not being told early enough what they were planning to do about exams has just been ridiculous. “There should have been much better back up plans and contingency planning. No wonder everyone’s mental health has been affected!”

Adam Nnadi from Woodingdean got three A*s in maths, history and economics as well as an A in his AS further maths.

He said: “It was stressful not knowing whether we were going to be formally assessed and how they were going to work out our grades but I managed to do OK even though I have had to isolate twice, once when my sister got Covid and another time when I had symptoms.

“On top of that, I lost someone in my family and so it has been a very difficult two years but the school and my friends and family have supported me through it all.

“I personally think the way the government handled things was not too bad and I don’t see what other choices they had.