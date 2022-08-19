A-Level results: students from Lindfield and Burgess Hill get top marks at Lewes Old Grammar School
Mid Sussex sixth-formers celebrated their A-Level results yesterday (Thursday, August 18), with many schools reporting excellent pass rates.
Among them were students who live in the district but attend Lewes Old Grammar School.
Belle Richmond, 18, landed a place at Cambridge to study archaeology after getting an A* in geography, an A in English literature and an A in Biology.
But the pupil from Lindfield said the past two years were not easy.
Most Popular
She said: “It was pretty terrifying because you felt like you never knew what was coming next – one minute at school, the next at home online and all the while worrying if you would actually get to take the exams, especially after the cancelled GCSEs in 2020.”
Read More
She added: “The school was great in taking care of us during online lessons and making sure we were happy so that really helped.”
Sister and brother Maddi and Tobi Synnott also celebrated at the school yesterday after getting a clutch of As and A*s between them.
The siblings from Burgess Hill are heading to Southampton University and Exeter University respectively to study medicine and marine biology.
Maddi got A*s in biology and German and an A in chemistry while Tobi got an A in biology after studying it in one year. He got his other A levels, three As in physics, maths and German, last year.
Maddi said: “It has been tough as there was so much online learning and there are loads of distractions at home and you can't ask questions as easily as in class but we managed.”
Visit logs.uk.com.