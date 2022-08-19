Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belle Richmond at Lewes Old Grammar School. Picture: Red Robin PR

Among them were students who live in the district but attend Lewes Old Grammar School.

Belle Richmond, 18, landed a place at Cambridge to study archaeology after getting an A* in geography, an A in English literature and an A in Biology.

But the pupil from Lindfield said the past two years were not easy.

Maddi and Tobi with their mum Tracy Reilly. Picture: Simon Dack / Vervate, courtesy of Red Robin PR

She said: “It was pretty terrifying because you felt like you never knew what was coming next – one minute at school, the next at home online and all the while worrying if you would actually get to take the exams, especially after the cancelled GCSEs in 2020.”

She added: “The school was great in taking care of us during online lessons and making sure we were happy so that really helped.”

Sister and brother Maddi and Tobi Synnott also celebrated at the school yesterday after getting a clutch of As and A*s between them.

The siblings from Burgess Hill are heading to Southampton University and Exeter University respectively to study medicine and marine biology.

Maddi got A*s in biology and German and an A in chemistry while Tobi got an A in biology after studying it in one year. He got his other A levels, three As in physics, maths and German, last year.