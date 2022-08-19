Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 80 per cent of students achieved grades A* to B and 54 per cent of all grades were either A* or A.

Overall, 91 per cent of students achieved A* to C with a 100 per cent pass rate.

This year broke the record for the highest ever results at the college, including centre assessed grades from 2020 and 2021, placing St Paul’s as one of the top performing sixth forms in England.

Record-breaking A-Level results have placed St Paul's Catholic College in Burgess Hill as one of the highest performing sixth forms in the country

Headteacher Rob Carter said: “After the challenges that all schools have faced over the past few years we are overwhelmed by the exceptional results and progress of all our students.

“We are so proud of their determination, commitment and drive to achieve their potential.”

“I am confident that this mindset will lead them to achieving great things in the next chapter of their lives.”

Deputy headteacher and director of Key Stage 5 Phil Byrne said: “These results are testament to the hard work by the students, staff and parents in the sixth form.

“It has been a real test of their resolve and resilience.”

The school said that staff, students and families were celebrating the results and also highlighted those who achieved three or more A* and A grades in their studies:

Ryan Armstrong (Maths with German, Southampton), Clemency Beck (Medicine, Bristol), Rosie Beckett (Medicine, Leicester), Kirsten Bernardo (Law, Queen Mary London), Leo Bilton (Natural Sciences, Cambridge), Jack Bordoli (Law, University of Law), Holly Brook Nash (Biological Sciences, Exeter), Maud Brook Nash, Kate Brown, Francesca Clayton, Isobel Cooper, Sophie Evans (Economics, Bristol), Holly Furber, Ellie Holness (Law, Exeter), Alan Joy (Law, Lancaster), Max Marsh (History, Bristol), Erin Morgan (English, Exeter), Madeleine Myers (International Development with Economics, Bath), Imogen Myles (Curating and Art History, York), Thomas O’Connor (Economics and Maths, Bristol), Rhiannon O’Sullivan (Art Foundation, Brighton City), Logan Oughton, Haydn Peak (Economics, Bath), Anna Record, Grace Ridley (Marketing, Southampton), Emma Robinson (Modern and Medieval Languages, Cambridge), Lio Robinson (Economics, Bristol), Alexandra Robson (Natural Sciences, Cambridge), Natasha Rothwell (PE, UEA), Olivia Sexton (Biomedical Science, Canterbury), Miles Stelelo (Law, Reading), Henry Tomkins (Football Journalism, Derby), Helena Walasek (Psychology and Language Sciences, UCL), Jada White (Sport and Exercise Therapy, Loughborough College).

