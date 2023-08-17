The ‘overwhelming majority’ of students at Shoreham Academy have secured places at their chosen university after achieving superb A-Level results.

In a year when ministers in England are aiming to restore pre-pandemic grades, thousands of students have started receiving grades, which will help them progress on to university, work or apprenticeships – with the proportion of top A-level results expected to fall from last year.

At Shoreham Academy, students have secured places at prestigious Russell Group universities, including Bristol, Warwick, Exeter and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s A-Level results day has been cause for celebrations at Shoreham Academy as sixth formers secure places at some of the country’s most prestigious universities and competitive study programmes,” a spokesperson for the academy said.

Shoreham Academy A Levels 2023: Toby and Tamsine

"Once again, reflecting the excellent results secured by students, the overwhelming majority of this year’s graduating group have secured their first-choice university place.”

Students enjoying ‘particular successes’ include:

- Todd Peart, who achieved straight As in chemistry, maths and physics, securing him a place at the University of Exeter to study environmental geoscience;

- Tom Rowson, who achieved A*s in maths and economics and an A in English, and has gained a place to study economics at the University of Bristol;

Shoreham Academy A Levels 2023: Ed, Corinth, Tom, Mr Coupe, Magnus and Erin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tayvah Parry, who will be taking up a place to study maths at the University of Warwick, after achieving A*s in maths and further maths and an A in physics;

- George Samuels, who achieved an A* in business and As in computing and economics. He will be studying computer games production at the University of Portsmouth;

- Harry Beeton, who achieved As in business and computing and a B in maths and will be studying accounting and finance at the University of Southampton;

- Corinth Calderbank, who will now either be taking up a place at the University of Southampton to study ship science, or joining the Navy, with As in physics and maths and a B in chemistry;

Shoreham Academy A Levels 2023: Heidi and Mrs Hanley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tallulah Golds, who achieved an A in English and Bs in sociology and geography and will be studying fashion communication and promotion at the Norwich University of the Arts;

- Tasneem Malique, who gained a place at the University of Sussex to study economics having achieved an A in English, and Bs in maths and economics;

- Gracie Pool, who achieved two As in biology and maths, a B in further maths and an A in her EPQ, and will be studying marine biology at the University of Plymouth;

- Deah McQueen, who achieved an A in dance, two Bs in geography and praphics, and an A* in her EPQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other students celebrating included Lauren Burke, who was ‘over the moon’ to be heading to university, and Reardon Ellis, who said: “I did so much better than I thought I would – I cannot wait to go to Swansea University.”

Equally excited was Year 13 student Daisy, who said: “I am just so pleased; I cannot believe it. I am so excited for the future.”

Principal Jim Coupe said: “Each year it is a privilege to mark this moment with sixth formers, as they not only reflect on their significant achievements at A Level but also look forward to the exciting next stages in their lives.

"I am pleased that this year’s group can once again do so in the knowledge that they have achieved some fantastic outcomes and can look forward to bright futures at university, vocational study and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud of the hard work they put in, which is evidenced by the percentage of students gaining the higher-level passes at A* to B or distinction. Equally, I would like to thank our staff team for their enthusiasm, energy and tireless efforts on behalf of our students – today would not be possible without them.”

Susie Brooks, head of sixth form, said: “Congratulations to all our wonderful Year 13 students celebrating today.

"They have been an absolute credit to our academy and lived up to our values of ambition and determination.