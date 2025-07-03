A magical evening for Shoreham College Y11 Leavers

Dressed in their best finery, they arrived in style in various modes of transport ranging from the simple moped to limousines and a Rolls Royce.

Greeted with mocktails, the pupils posed for photographs before entering the Manor to enjoy a gourmet 3-course meal. Awards were presented then the pupils showed off their best moves on the dance floor.

Principal Mrs Bakhtiari said “it was a fitting way to end an era for the class of ’25. Not just a celebration but testament to the hard work and dedication of our Year 11 pupils. It was a moment of pride for us and, as we bid farewell, it is with optimism and excitement for the bright futures ahead of them.”