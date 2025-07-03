A magical evening for Shoreham College Y11 Leavers

By jacqui hoson
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 16:52 BST
It was a beautiful summers evening for the Year 11 pupils of Shoreham College who gathered at Tottington Manor to celebrate the end of their time here at the school.

Dressed in their best finery, they arrived in style in various modes of transport ranging from the simple moped to limousines and a Rolls Royce.

Greeted with mocktails, the pupils posed for photographs before entering the Manor to enjoy a gourmet 3-course meal. Awards were presented then the pupils showed off their best moves on the dance floor.

Principal Mrs Bakhtiari said “it was a fitting way to end an era for the class of ’25. Not just a celebration but testament to the hard work and dedication of our Year 11 pupils. It was a moment of pride for us and, as we bid farewell, it is with optimism and excitement for the bright futures ahead of them.”

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball

1. Contributed

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball Photo: Submitted

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball

2. Contributed

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball Photo: Submitted

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball

3. Contributed

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball Photo: Submitted

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball

4. Contributed

Shoreham College Y11 Leavers Ball Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice