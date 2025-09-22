A successful Ratton School Open Evening!

Ratton School, Park Avenue Eastbourne, extends a heartfelt thank you to all the parents/carers and prospective students who attended Thursday’s Open Evening, their enthusiasm and curiosity made the event a truly memorable experience.

The school is excited about the possibility of welcoming such a wonderful group into its community and look forward to continuing the momentum of open events into this week, where their guided student tours will begin.

The school would also like to express gratitude to its dedicated team of staff and partaking students, whose hard work and commitment saw the school brought to life, showcasing the vibrant culture present at Ratton School. From engaging curriculum demonstrations and thoughtful guided tours by students, to incredible live performances (Ratton are widely known in the community for their incredible performing arts specialism and school shows), including teasers from this year's whole school production of ‘The Addams Family’, to delicious food served in their canteen throughout the evening - their efforts were nothing short of amazing!

Headteacher, Mr Peevers, stated: “I would like to thank all of the parents/carers and prospective students for joining us and taking the time to explore what Ratton has to offer. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to our staff and current students for their dedication and enthusiasm in making the event such a success; a true showcase of our culture here at Ratton in ‘Achieving Together’.

Together, we are creating a nurturing environment where every child can achieve their fullest potential.

We look forward to welcoming more families and those at last Thursday’s event, back in school this week where our morning guided tours will commence.”

Open Morning Tours will begin this week. This is a fantastic opportunity for families to explore the school in action and see firsthand what makes Ratton a great choice for their children. For more details and to book guided tours, please visit the school’s website at www.ratton.co.uk. Details also available on their social platforms, be sure to give them a follow and stay connected; it’s a continued showcase of their culture and ethos, as well as a celebration of student achievement, successes, events and more!

As local families consider their options for secondary school, they should remember that choosing the right environment can significantly shape a child's future. Ratton hopes to be the preferred choice for families as they aim to #AchieveTogether from 2026 and beyond.

Well done again to everyone at Ratton, what a wonderful way to kick-start the new school year.

*Please note, the secondary school application deadline for East Sussex County Council is October 31, 2025. Families are encouraged to submit their applications in good time with their preference choices.

1 . Contributed Ratton School welcome hundreds of local students, together with their families, to their open evening last Thursday in readiness for the secondary school application deadline in October. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ratton School Open Evening Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ratton School Open Evening Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ratton School Open Evening Photo: Submitted