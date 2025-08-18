Academic momentum continues as Seaford College increases the percentage of A*s

“Significantly, Seaford is very proud to have a greater percentage of our students ever going to Russell Group universities, including Exeter and Durham as well as Oxbridge. This year we also see the highest number of students ever heading to their first choice university. I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents.

"We are also delighted to announce that two of our students have gained places at the prestigious University of Oxford. Amy Allison (from Horsham) gained A*, 2As and EPQ A* and will study Law at St Hugh's College, Oxford. Ollie Bagley gained 3 A*s and EPQ A* and after a Gap year is heading to Balliol College, Oxford to read Biology.

“These superb results highlight Seaford's academic excellence and students’ ambition to succeed and I’m immensely proud of the results all our students have achieved. These impressive results are down to their hard work and determination to achieve their personal best.

Freya Austin (from Liphook) achieved A*, 2As & B and will read Marine Biology and Oceanography at the University of Southampton. Clemmie Hogg (from Haslemere) gained Distinction*, A* , A and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Exeter to study Accounting and Sports Science.

Amelia Dunckley (from Dorking) achieved Distinction*, A*,B and EPQ A* . Charlie Burchell (from Billingshurst) gained Distinction*, A & 2 Cs and is heading to the University of Nottingham to study Mechanical Engineering. Edmund Wright (from Duncton) gained Distinction*, 2Bs and EPQ A* and is heading to Newcastle University to read Geography and Urban Planning.

Miles Wright (from Lurgashall) Distinction*, Distinction, Merit and EPQ A* and will study Sports Management at Bath Spa University. Izzy Baird (from Funtingdon) gained Distinction*, 2Bs and EPQ A and is heading to the University of Exeter to read Geography.

Fergus Kenyon (from Fittleworth) gained 2As, B and EPQ A and will study Business and Management at Durham University. Elle Thomson (from London) achieved 2A*s and an A and will read English at the University of Exeter. Louisa Young (from Ifold) gained 2A*s and an A and will be in Seaford’s Post-A-Level Performing Arts programme whilst auditioning for Conservatoires.

Luke Smith (from Guildford) achieved Distinction*, A* and an A and is taking a gap year before applying to Loughborough to read Business. Piers Walters (from Lurgashall) gained Distinction, 2Bs and EPQ A and is heading to Leeds Beckett University to study Real Estate and Property Management. Georgie Wates (from Chichester) achieved A* and 2As and will read Human Geography at Cardiff University. Fleur Hill (from Midhurst) achieved 3Bs and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Exeter to read History.

Janco Oosthuizen (from Felpham) achieved 3Bs and EPQ A* and is reading Geography at the University of Southampton. Lucy Amos (from Headley Down) gained A, B and a C and will read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of York.

Raffy Chrispin (from Godalming) achieved Distinction*, A, and a B and will study Nursing at Oxford Brookes University. Archie Cosgrove (from Storrington) gained 3 Distinctions. Emily Freud (from Chichester) achieved A*, A and a B and is heading to Royal Holloway University to read English and Creative Writing.

Maya Gardner (from Lodsworth) gained 3As and will read Human and Social Sciences at Cardiff University. Eliza Gibson (from Midhurst) achieved Distinction*, A & a B and will study Marketing at Newcastle University. Jed Guimaraens (from Ifold) gained Distinction, B and a C and EPQ A and will read Law at Royal Holloway University.

Abigail Jupp (from Petworth) achieved 3 As and is heading to the University of Bath to read Politics and Economics. Claudia Taylor (from Dartmouth) gained Distinction*, 2Cs and EPQ A and will read Criminology and Sociology at Leeds Trinity University. Simon Pietersen (from Chichester) achieved A, 2Cs and EPQ A* and will head to Swansea to study Osteopathy.

Daniel Betsworth (from Bosham) 2As and a B and will read History and Sociology at the University of Manchester. Sophie Broughton (from Haslemere) achieved Distinction*, Distinction and Merit will read Media and Communications at the University of Exeter. George Chandler (from Petworth) gained 2 Distinctions and a B and will study Agriculture at Hartpury University. Ned Freeborough (from Petworth) achieved Distinction* and 2Bs. Maia Gehr (from Chichester) achieved Distinction*, Distinction and a C and will study Creative Media at Bath Spa University.

Georgie Burke (from Emsworth) gained 2 Distinctions and a C. Barnaby Hill (from Midhurst) gained Distinction and 2 Bs is heading to the University of Birmingham to read Politics and International Relations. Honey-Bea Hogan (from Washington) achieved Distinction and 2Bs.

Olivia Mann (from London) gained Distinction and 2Bs and read Social Policy, Sociology and Crime and the University of Leeds. Lily Mitchell (from Lodsworth) achieved A*, B & a C and will study Business Management at Newcastle University. Daisy Thurley (from Pulborough) gained A and 2Bs.

“Our EPQ results are fantastic, demonstrating that our students have the skills to succeed at university. Our students chose some very interesting topics to study independently, and I was very impressed with their dedication in completing their projects.

“The results are underpinned by the hard work and dedication of my amazing staff. Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50% in the last 12 years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core. This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our Prep School, Middle School and Sixth Form.

“There are many routes Seaford students take after Sixth Form. Issy Smith (from Rye) gained B and 2Cs. Issy won the Ibiza Rocks Residency Competition and currently has a residency at the iconic Ibiza venue. Issy plans to pursue her DJ career alongside studying Criminology and Forensic Investigation at the University of Surrey. Nantes Oosthuizen (from Farnborough) has a contract with Sussex Cricket. Alex Wells (from Weybridge) has a prestigious Golf Scholarship at the University of Virginia. Sean Sharp (from London) has a professional rugby contract with Harlequins. Henry Irwin (from Kirdford) gained 2 Distinction *, Merit, C and EPQ A* and is considering his options including university and being a pilot. Students are also heading to agricultural colleges.

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos, and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies. Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces, in a happy and supportive community.

“We are proud that Seaford remains academically inclusive, and offers an unmatched depth and breadth of curriculum subjects covering over 38 post-16 qualifications in A Level, EPQ, BTEC and CTEC (Cambridge Technical Qualifications). Seaford students celebrated success across every subject of our broad curriculum. Seaford is excited to be introducing A Level Environmental Science in September.

“My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels. The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those who find the examination process a challenge. These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy – and our focus on continually striving for the best teaching and learning – is having a sustainable impact.

“Most importantly, I am so proud that Seaford remains an academically inclusive environment – and what we do is never about league table positions or perception, it’s about doing the right things for every student so that they can achieve their personal best. As I always say, as long as they work hard and have done their best, students should be proud of their results regardless of whether they have secured a place at their first choice university or via the incredibly competitive clearing process this year.

"Indeed, your best is always good enough because you cannot do better than your best, whatever the outcome might be. One thing for certain is that our students have displayed a huge amount of resilience during their time at Seaford and each and every student this year should be very proud of what they have achieved.

“I would like to wish all of our students every success in future studies, employment and gap year adventures. We wish the students who have decided to defer and do a gap year a productive year, and we look forward to advising you with our post-examination service when you start to apply for universities. Stay in touch and I look forward to welcoming you back for alumni events in the future.”

1 . Contributed Headmaster, John Green celebrates with students. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Deputy Head, Ash Arya congratulates Amy on her place at Oxford University. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed An emotional day celebrating results. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Students celebrate top A Level, BTEC, CTEC and EPQ results. Photo: Submitted