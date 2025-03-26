Academic recognised for pioneering Chichester's Adversity to University programme

An academic from the University of Chichester has been recognised for her work in the community with a High Sheriff’s Award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Studies and the founder of the pioneering Adversity to University programme, was presented with the award on Thursday, 20 March.

As part of the programme, Becky set up the 12-week bridging course which helps those from disadvantaged backgrounds who would not have traditionally considered university to access higher education. It’s made a difference to the lives of care leavers, refugees, asylum seekers, prisoners and ex-prisoners and those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many graduates of the course have gone on to study undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the university and progressed into careers helping others in similar circumstances.

Becky Edwards

Becky said: “Of the 256 students who have completed the bridging course, 40 have gone on to study with us with another nine potentially starting in October 2025. Nine care leavers have started courses with us. And for those who did not choose the university route, many have gone on to employment, and of those who have experienced homelessness or addiction, 100% have gone into employment.”

Philippa Gogarty, High Sheriff for West Sussex, said: “I wanted to recognise Becky’s tireless efforts and determination to make higher education available and accessible to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I have been profoundly moved to see the difference completing the ‘Adversity to University’ bridging module has made to so many individuals who for one reason or another have not been in a position to access education at a critical point in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From asylum seekers, homeless people to prisoners and those leaving care Becky works creatively and sensitively to ensure education is a positive experience. She is a social entrepreneur, and her work has and will make a huge difference.”

Becky said: “I feel incredibly honoured and proud to have received his award because it validates the effort that all the students have put in. Phillipa has given the project her unwavering support throughout her time as High Sherriff and has helped to develop Adversity to University and create wider links with many other organisations. Our hope is it will continue to grow and continue to change the world one person at a time.”

To find out more about Adversity to University and the bridging course, visit: https://www.chi.ac.uk/study/undergraduate/from-adversity-to-university/