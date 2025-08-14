Academic triumph as HSDC celebrates outstanding results

HSDC continues to go from strength to strength as students across the three campuses at Alton, Havant and South Downs celebrate another set of fantastic results.

Our A Level Centres of Excellence at Havant Campus and Alton College have performed exceptionally well this year, with half of our of students achieving A*- B, and 20% attaining the very highest grades of A*/A. The overall A Level pass rate for HSDC also remains incredibly strong at 98.2%, even higher than last year.

At Havant, students achieved excellent results in all 3 English A Level subjects, with 100% pass rates and over half achieving high grades. This was similar in A Level French and Spanish, with all students achieved high grades in French and nearly all in Spanish. All A Levels in Art and Design achieved 100% pass rate and excellent high grades, this includes Fine Art, 3D Design, Graphics, Photography, Textiles and Media.

At Alton, A Level Art & Design students excelled with 75% achieving an A*- B grade and it gets even better as of these students 65% achieved the very highest A* and A grades. All creative subjects’ had similar success. Consistent with previous years, over half of the A Level Maths students achieved brilliant A* and A grades, the same with A Level Further Maths.

HSDC's South Downs Campus

As the number one T Level provider in the region, HSDC is committed to the exceptional delivery of this important technical qualification, where students spend 20% of their time in industry and 80% in the classroom. This year, our results in this area reaffirm our commitment to technical excellence, with 100% of students passing at our South Downs campus, whilst 15% achieved Merits and Distinctions.

T Level Education and Childcare students excelled with one student achieving a very rare Distinction* grade! In addition to this, the remainder of the cohort achieved 100% pass rate with nearly half achieving the highest Distinction and Merit grades.

T Level Medical & Health Care Science students achieved similar strong results, along with HSDCs new Design Surveying and Planning for Construction T Level.

Incredible results have also been seen across our vocational subjects this year, with a 99.9% pass rate, 70% achieving high grades and nearly one third achieving the very highest Distinction* and Distinction Grades.

Vocational Art and Design students across both Alton and South Downs excelled with over 80% high grades and 100% pass rate. Similarly strong results were reflected in other creative subjects such as Music Performance and Production with 100% pass rate and 75% high grades across both Alton and South Downs. Nearly all Sport Football Academy students achieved high grades with 100% pass rate.

Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO of HSDC, is extremely proud of our students’ successes this year, saying: “We are absolutely delighted to see our students succeed again this year. Everybody at HSDC is incredibly proud of their achievements, and it has been a true pleasure to see their hard work, resilience and determination pay off.

"Special thanks must be given to our staff, who have played a crucial role in guiding and supporting our students throughout their time with us. These fantastic results are a testament to their excellence. We look forward to seeing our students thrive in their future endeavours.”

These amazing results mean that our students will be planning their future journeys in a vast range of fields including university, degree apprenticeships and employment. HSDC wishes all of our students the best of luck in the future.

There is still time to register your interest for a course at HSDC, visit our website: hsdc.ac.uk