Ambassadors 'crush it' at Gatwick school - Collyer's students support careers fair

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
Collyer’s Ambassadors’ 2024/25 tour of schools continued this week when they supported the Gatwick School Careers Fair ‘25.

Helen Lobb, Collyer’s Director of Admissions explained: “The Gatwick School Careers Fair was a superb event aimed at inspiring pupils throughout the school to plan and discuss their educational and career journeys. We thoroughly enjoyed supporting it.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Ambassadors Clara, Manuela, Melodi, and Stephanie for helping the next generation.

“The atmosphere at the Gatwick Careers Fair was friendly, exciting, and infectiously upbeat. Olivia Newman and the team certainly fashioned an outstanding next-steps springboard for their amazing pupils.”

The careers fair was a great success.placeholder image
The careers fair was a great success.

Helen Lobb added: “During the event the Collyer’s Ambassadors (and Steve!) took time out to visit the Police stand and then take turns to ride the Thomas Franks Catering bike – which when pedalled powers a smoothy making machine! They literally crushed it!”

