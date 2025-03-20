Ambassadors 'crush it' at Gatwick school - Collyer's students support careers fair

Collyer’s Ambassadors’ 2024/25 tour of schools continued this week when they supported the Gatwick School Careers Fair ‘25.

Helen Lobb, Collyer’s Director of Admissions explained: “The Gatwick School Careers Fair was a superb event aimed at inspiring pupils throughout the school to plan and discuss their educational and career journeys. We thoroughly enjoyed supporting it.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Ambassadors Clara, Manuela, Melodi, and Stephanie for helping the next generation.

“The atmosphere at the Gatwick Careers Fair was friendly, exciting, and infectiously upbeat. Olivia Newman and the team certainly fashioned an outstanding next-steps springboard for their amazing pupils.”

Helen Lobb added: “During the event the Collyer’s Ambassadors (and Steve!) took time out to visit the Police stand and then take turns to ride the Thomas Franks Catering bike – which when pedalled powers a smoothy making machine! They literally crushed it!”