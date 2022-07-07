Projects lined the classrooms, showcasing the amazing creativity of students from year seven to sixth form, and entertainment was provided by talented music students.

Visitors were able to experience an archeological dig with Timeseekers in the school field and children’s author Amanda Hubbert gave a retelling of her books in a calm and welcoming setting.

The food department provided a vintage tea, the perfect accompaniment to the cricket match taking place during the afternoon. Staff said there was a real spirit of community and celebration.

1. Angmering Calling Summer Festival 2022 The Angmering Calling Summer Festival 2022 open day celebrated the work of students across art, photography and design and technology Photo: The Angmering School Photo Sales

