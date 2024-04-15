Angmering students shine in Work Experience Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their task? To collaborate with four different companies, Baked, West End Gallery, Type40, and Paint Pot to craft compelling advertisements.

The culmination of their efforts now adorns The Guildbourne Centre in Worthing, captivating passersby with their creativity and dedication.

The students' involvement marks a significant achievement, showcasing both their talent and the invaluable real-world experience gained through this hands-on project. Their contribution not only highlights their potential but also strengthens the bond between education and industry, paving the way for future opportunities.

