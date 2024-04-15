Angmering students shine in Work Experience Week

Angmering School students Rosie Bowman, Ellie Honeywood, Mel Terry, and Maddie Longley seized a unique opportunity last week as they embarked on a work experience journey alongside Justin Howard, co Founder of Blue Billboard and an esteemed figure in the advertising industry.
By Emma WedgwoodContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:25 BST
Their task? To collaborate with four different companies, Baked, West End Gallery, Type40, and Paint Pot to craft compelling advertisements.

The culmination of their efforts now adorns The Guildbourne Centre in Worthing, captivating passersby with their creativity and dedication.

The students' involvement marks a significant achievement, showcasing both their talent and the invaluable real-world experience gained through this hands-on project. Their contribution not only highlights their potential but also strengthens the bond between education and industry, paving the way for future opportunities.

Angmering School students.Angmering School students.
A heartfelt thank you extends to Justin Howard from Blue Billboard for providing this opportunity and to Baked, West End Gallery, Type40, and Paint Pot for their collaboration, underscoring the power of partnership in fostering growth and innovation within our community.

