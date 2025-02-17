Applications open for London Gatwick apprenticeship programme following National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Gatwick has opened applications for its 2025 apprenticeship programme, offering exceptional opportunities for future talent in the region.

The airport is recruiting four engineering apprentices to start in August and one IT apprentice to start in September.

The engineering apprenticeship is a four-year fixed contract leading to a fully qualified engineering technician status with industry-recognised qualifications.

The IT apprenticeship is a two-year fixed contract, leading to a Level 3 IT technician qualification.

Candidates have until March 10 to apply for London Gatwick’s prestigious apprenticeship programme with roles in engineering and IT. Picture contributed

Applications are open from today (February 17) and will close on March 10.

Olivia Bushell, second year Engineering Apprentice, London Gatwick, said: “This apprenticeship is an incredible opportunity for anyone with a passion in engineering.

“It has allowed me to begin an exciting career, gain hands on experience and be a part of a passionate team who do amazing things like keep a busy airfield running smoothly.

“Anyone considering applying should go for it!”

Dave White, apprentice development lead, London Gatwick said: “Our apprenticeships are a fantastic gateway into hugely rewarding careers in our dynamic airport environment.

“I’m proud London Gatwick continues to support young people in developing the skills for life that will help them thrive.

“Later this year, we will open a new Apprentice Development Centre, giving our apprentices the opportunity to learn from the expertise of our experienced engineers and technicians in a dedicated space.”

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, London Gatwick hosted a number of events to inspire and support future talent in the region.

Apprentice development lead, David White, and employment and skills lead, Barry Cullen, gave several career talks in schools and presented at local jobs fairs.

This included more than 80 local school students visiting London Gatwick’s STEM Centre (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) for International Day of Women and Girls in Science, to take part in activities such as building solar powered Electric Vehicles and LEGO SPIKE robots.

They also heard from Alia Ardron, chartered chemical engineer and launch engineer at SpaceX, US space transportation and aerospace manufacturer.

Alia shared her inspiring career journey, lessons learnt and encouraged young women to consider careers in STEM.

The airport also welcomed around 250 students and jobseekers to an Apprenticeship Fair to explore career opportunities in security, finance, customer service, and engineering, with companies such as DHL, Border Force, Surrey and Sussex Police, and World Duty Free.

Crawley MP Peter Lamb attended the event and engaged with apprentices to hear first-hand about their experiences and career aspirations.

He showed strong support for London Gatwick’s commitment to create alternative pathways into work.