Ardingly students congratulated after achieving outstanding sixth form results

A remarkable 26 per cent of A Level and IB grades were at the top A* and 7 grades respectively.

The percentage of A Levels graded at A* stands at 23 per cent, which is the College’s highest ever percentage of top grades, other than during the pandemic years (when public examinations either didn’t take place or were graded on a different scale).

Particular congratulations are due to the 17 students who achieved A*, A*, A or higher, with two students achieving a remarkable four A*s.

Overall, an outstanding 63 per cent of results were awarded the top two grades of A*-A (A-Level) and 7-6 (IB), with 89 per cent of grades at A*-B/7-5.

The overall average for the cohort of Ardingly students who sat the IB Diploma this summer was 38.9, which is the highest ever score in non-Covid years and should easily secure Ardingly’s usual position in the top 10 schools in the UK for the IB Diploma.

Ardingly also offers BTECs, a more vocational qualification, in two subjects (Business Studies, Sports Management) and the college is delighted to report that 61 per cent of those were awarded the very top grade of Distinction*, with 100 per cent achieving the top two grades of D*/D.

With these results, Ardingly’s Class of 2024 have successfully secured their places at leading Russell Group universities including Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London, as well as prestigious universities in North America, Europe and Asia.

