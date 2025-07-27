Areas of Sussex and Surrey named amongst the English regions with the highest education rates

Areas in Sussex and Surrey have been named amongst the English regions with the highest education rates.

The research, conducted by business energy experts Utility Bidder, analysed factors such as GDP, business survival rates, transport links, education rates and office efficiency ratings to reveal the best and worst regions for English entrepreneurs to start their businesses.

The study also looked at Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish regions.

The full study can be found here.

Cambridge is the English area with the highest education rates. Across the city, 47.8% of people have achieved a level four qualification or above, which may come as no surprise considering Cambridge is home to the UK’s highest-rated university.

When looking at other factors in the research, Cambridge has an employment rate of 83.4% and the city has a 47.1% five-year business survival rate.

St Albans has the second-highest education rates in England. Despite being neighbours with bigger cities such as Oxford and London, St Albans shines above them when it comes to education rates.

According to the study, 41.5% of people in the acre have a level four qualification or above, with only Cambridge beating this score.

St Albans has an employment rate of 84.6% and a five-year business survival rate of 41%.

Elmbridge in Surrey has the third-highest education rates, with 40.8% of people achieving level four qualifications or higher.

Brighton, in East Sussex, is sixth with 37.8% of people achieving level four qualifications or higher, just one place and 0.1% ahead of the Surrey borough of Waverley.

The research has also revealed Great Yarmouth has the lowest education rates in England, with 15.1% of people having a level four qualification or above; West Devon has the highest five-year business survival rate at 59%, while Rutland has the second-highest at 54.8%; and Wyre Forest has the highest employment rate at 88.8%, while Stafford finished closely in second, with 88.4%.