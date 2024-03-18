Ark Alexandra Academy shifts to two sites model

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school has become increasingly popular, with numbers swelling to 360 students in some year groups. The school will now be adopting a 'one school, two campuses’ model, which is more common in some larger schools and colleges.

Under the new model, instead of moving from Helenswood to William Parker at the end of Year 8, all students will be based at one of these two campuses from September until the end of their GCSEs in Year 11.

All incoming Year 7 students will be allocated to one of the two campuses for their education with the academy. This model creates up to six classes in each year group instead of the current 12-form entry system. The sixth form will continue to be located on the William Parker campus. Both campuses will have an even split of students and teachers, with a curriculum and uniform that are the same.

Staff will no longer move between campuses to teach lessons; instead, they will have their classroom on one of the sites. Each campus will have a Head of School and a dedicated senior leadership team.

Executive Principal, Rhys Spiers, will continue to oversee both campuses to ensure the consistent application of policies, standards, and culture.

Mr Spiers said: "We are excited to announce this new model for Ark Alexandra Academy, which will help us better serve our students and community.

"This new approach will create a smaller school community, where our staff will be able to get to know our students and their families better, which will help us improve provision further.

"We have informed all current and incoming parents about these changes, and the school has invited them to share their feedback.