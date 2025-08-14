Ark Alexandra students achieve remarkable A-level results

Students will be going on to study at a variety of top destinations, including University of Warwick, Bath, Edinburgh, Bristol, Nottingham and University College London (UCL).

Amelia Mckinnon achieved B B C has been awarded a bursary to study Medicine at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School. She said, “Attending university will help me achieve my long-term goal of being an oncologist. I explored medicine while shadowing a doctor in a hospital. I want to study medicine to become a compassionate doctor that makes sure patients are at the centre of diagnosis and treatment.”

Kyle Jarrett achieved B C C and has been awarded a bursary to read History at the University of Sussex. He said, "Attending university will help me achieve my long-term goals to teach history and share my passion for the joy and thrill of history. History is the fuel for my future!"

Finn Honey achieved A* A* A* A and has been offered a place at the University of Warwick to study Mathematics. He said, "I am so pleased and grateful that I achieved my grades. University is such an exciting next chapter and I cannot wait to meet new people and explore my subject further!".

Cameron Swain achieved A* A* A* A and has been offered a place at the University of Bath to study Integrated Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. He said "I am extremely happy with my results and am so grateful to all my teachers for their support throughout my school and sixth form journey".

Diana Rusa achieved A* A B and has been offered a place at University College London to study Law. She said "I am very grateful for all of the support I have received throughout my sixth form journey and for the wider opportunities that were available by being part of the Ark network".

These results come on the back of a successful year which has seen the school continue on its rapid improvement journey.

Headteacher of the William Parker campus at Ark Alexandra Alex Birks-Agnewsaid: “Congratulations to our year 13 students who have achieved such a strong set of A-level results today. These brilliant outcomes reflect their hard work – and the support and dedication of the whole staff team.

"It is great to see the impact of the work we have been doing to raise standards at the academy. We wish all of our students the very best as they embark on their next exciting chapter!”

Ark Alexandra Academy will be hosting open days on the following dates:

Open evening at William Parker campus – 5-7pm, Wednesday 8 October 2025

Open evening at Helenswood campus – 5-7pm, Wednesday 15 October 2025

Open morning – 10.30-11.15am, Thursday 25 September 2025

Open morning - 10.30-11.15am, Tuesday 30 September 2025

Open morning - 10.30-11.15am, Thursday 2 October 2025

Open morning - 10.30-11.15am, Tuesday 21 October 2025.

For more information or to register please visit: Secondary | Ark Alexandra.

