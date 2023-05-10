Arundel pupils re-enact Coronation of King Charles III to give them first-hand experience of the historic state occasion

​​Children from Arundel Church of England Primary School had a taste of royalty when they took part in a re-enactment of the Coronation of King Charles III.

The event last Tuesday was organised and led by Father Andrew from St Nicholas Church, Arundel.

It aimed to give pupils a first-hand experience of the historical event and promote an understanding of British history ahead of the state occasion on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils donned period costumes and recreated the pageantry and ceremony of the coronation.Heidi Simpson, deputy headteacher, said: "It was amazing to see the pupils so engaged and excited about history.

Children from Arundel Church of England Primary School had a taste of royalty when they took part in a re-enactment of the Coronation of King Charles III

"It's wonderful to see the members of the clergy lead and allow the children to demonstrate such enthusiasm for learning.

"Overall, the re-enactment was a great success, and the pupils left with a newfound appreciation for British history and culture."

The event was attended by volunteers, who praised the school for its dedication to promoting education and culture in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Andy Mott, a volunteer at the school, said: "It's wonderful to see young people taking an interest in our country's rich history.

Two golden maces created for the re-enactment of the Coronation

"Arundel Church of England Primary School should be commended for their efforts in bringing this important event to life."