Arundel pupils re-enact Coronation of King Charles III to give them first-hand experience of the historic state occasion

The event last Tuesday was organised and led by Father Andrew from St Nicholas Church, Arundel.
It aimed to give pupils a first-hand experience of the historical event and promote an understanding of British history ahead of the state occasion on Saturday.
Pupils donned period costumes and recreated the pageantry and ceremony of the coronation.Heidi Simpson, deputy headteacher, said: "It was amazing to see the pupils so engaged and excited about history.
"It's wonderful to see the members of the clergy lead and allow the children to demonstrate such enthusiasm for learning.
"Overall, the re-enactment was a great success, and the pupils left with a newfound appreciation for British history and culture."
The event was attended by volunteers, who praised the school for its dedication to promoting education and culture in the community.
Dr Andy Mott, a volunteer at the school, said: "It's wonderful to see young people taking an interest in our country's rich history.
"Arundel Church of England Primary School should be commended for their efforts in bringing this important event to life."
The school hopes to continue promoting historical education and cultural awareness through future events and initiatives with its local partnerships.