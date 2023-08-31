BREAKING
​Back to School exhibition at Rustington Museum looks at how children were taught in the past

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:19 BST
Learn how children were taught long before backpacks and calculators at Rustington Museum, with its new Back to School in-house exhibition. Picture: Postcard from Rustington Museum CollectionLearn how children were taught long before backpacks and calculators at Rustington Museum, with its new Back to School in-house exhibition. Picture: Postcard from Rustington Museum Collection
Learn how children were taught long before backpacks and calculators at Rustington Museum, with its new Back to School in-house exhibition. Picture: Postcard from Rustington Museum Collection

The museum, at the Samuel Wickens Centre in the Broadmark Lane Car Park, has a display of images and objects of schools past and present from the museum collection for September and October.

Among them are a tie and cap from the PNEU school, in Claigmar Road, which were donated, along with a blazer and school jumper.

The exhibition is an opportunity to see and read all about Rustington’s bygone days of tutoring, before calculators and backpacks.

Curator Claire Lucas would love to hear from anyone who would like to take part in the display by sharing their old school photos and remembering school days in Rustington.

