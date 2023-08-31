​Back to School exhibition at Rustington Museum looks at how children were taught in the past

​​Learn how children were taught long before backpacks and calculators at Rustington Museum, with its new Back to School in-house exhibition.

Picture: Postcard from Rustington Museum Collection

The museum, at the Samuel Wickens Centre in the Broadmark Lane Car Park, has a display of images and objects of schools past and present from the museum collection for September and October.

Among them are a tie and cap from the PNEU school, in Claigmar Road, which were donated, along with a blazer and school jumper.

The exhibition is an opportunity to see and read all about Rustington’s bygone days of tutoring, before calculators and backpacks.