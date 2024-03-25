Banoffee pie for Comic Relief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the help of the school’s chef, Paul Lowe, Ian Dowding, co-inventor of the Banoffee Pie, and ingredients generously donated by UKHarvest, the students and school chef worked relentlessly to create a 1.5m x 1.5m pie, no mean feat.

This bonkers banana and cream pudding with a caramel filling and biscuit base build used a phenomenal 250 bananas, nearly 45kgs worth, and a staggering 50 litres of cream to ensure they hit their target of creating the final pudding.

On completion, Victoria Harrington, New Barn School’s head teacher said: "We are extremely grateful for the generous donations we received from UKHarvest, which greatly contributed to our record-breaking attempt. We look forward to collaborating with UKHarvest in the future to benefit from their food waste and cooking education programs, which will undoubtedly enrich our students' knowledge and skills.

"Well done to everyone involved with the banoffee pie make. It was a tremendous effort by all involved.£

Donna Martin, Community Engagement Office for UKHarvest said: "We were thrilled to be able to support the New Barn School community with their plans to create the incredible Banoffee Pie. Our collaborations with schools across the community are a huge part of our mission to Nourish Our Nation, through education and engagement.

"This was a brilliant project to get onboard with and well done to Victoria and her staff and students for making this remarkable pie."

The staff and students at New Barn School ate their way through the pie. Anything left over was taken home to share with family, friends and the school’s community.