Beacon Academy MasterChef competition

Now in its third year, the competition is designed to inspire and encourage talented young chefs to develop their interest in cooking.

After an exciting preliminary round in March, fifteen finalists were given the Easter holidays to plan a two-course meal that would demonstrate their flair for food and impress the judges at the school final: MasterChef: The Professionals Quarter Finalist and restaurant owner, Chef Ian Brunsdon, Headteacher, Mr Slattery, and representatives of the event’s kind sponsor, The Rotary Club of Crowborough - Philip Morris and Annick King.

The final was a fantastic event, bringing the young chefs together for a classic cook off challenge. Their menu ideas were exciting and the level of skill, creativity, passion, focus and dedication from every participant was outstanding. Over a focused three-hour session, they created their meals from scratch, producing dishes such as butter garlic naan with Keralan style chicken and vanilla panna cotta with fresh strawberries.

Chef Ian Brunsdon, owner of the newly-opened Orla in Lindfield, praised the students’ technical skills and adventurous ingredient choices. After extensive taste testing and deliberation, the judges confirmed the winners.

First prize went to Josh in Year 9 who wowed the panel with his beautifully presented chilli prawn stir fry with spicy cucumber salad, followed by a French chocolate mousse with ginger snaps.

Second prize was awarded to Bella in Year 10 for her elegant starter of goat’s cheese soufflé and pan-fried salmon main.

Third prize went to Daisy in Year 7, whose richly spiced chickpea and lentil curry was followed by a mango, lime and cardamom posset served with toasted coconut and fresh mint.

As the overall winner, Josh received £120 dining voucher for Orla, generously presented by Chef Ian Brunsdon himself.

In addition to the top three, Zelda in Year 8 received a special commendation for her outstanding effort and enthusiasm. She has been awarded a unique opportunity to spend an afternoon at Orla, working alongside Ian and his team of chefs - an experience that promises to be both inspiring and educational.

Chef Ian Brunsdon praised the students that had taken part, commenting: "I was impressed by the students' creativity and passion for cooking. There is some real talent here, and with perseverance, great things are sure to follow. Stay committed to continuous improvement, and success will follow."

Philip Morris, representing the Rotary Club of Crowborough, added: “On behalf of the Rotary Club it has been a real pleasure to sponsor Beacon Academy's MasterChef competition. All the students worked so hard on their recipes, showing commendable planning and kitchen skills. Walking around the room we could see how high the skill level was and what ambition students had to produce interesting and well cooked meals.

"It was amazing to see and taste the food and it was a challenge to find a winner from the fifteen entries.Although the students were competing against each other there was a real sense of collaboration and mutual support so that those who struggled a bit got help and advice from others in the room. There was a positive buzz throughout the morning.

"Each student should be congratulated on an excellent final and for the way they worked together under pressure to produce such great dishes. They are a credit to themselves and the school.”

Beacon Academy is immensely grateful to Chef Ian Brunsdon and The Rotary Club of Crowborough for their generous and enthusiastic support of this exciting initiative.

Over a 3-hour session, the students created a 2-course meal from scratch.

The event was supported by The Rotary Club of Crowborough and former student, MasterChef: The Professionals Quarter Finalist and restaurant owner, Chef Ian Brunsdon.

The final was a fantastic event, bringing the young chefs together for a classic cook off challenge.