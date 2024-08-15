Beacon Academy Sixth Form students excel in A Level and equivalent exams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beacon Academy is celebrating the achievements of its Year 13 cohort who have been rewarded for their commitment and effort with strong results in their A Level and vocational qualifications.

Headteacher, Keith Slattery, commented: “Our Year 13 students have risen to the occasion and achieved some remarkable results. Today, we celebrate their hard work, resilience, and determination, which have culminated in a set of outstanding achievements that will pave the way for their bright futures.

"The success of our Year 13 cohort is highlighted by the significant number of students achieving top grades across a wide range of subjects. We have seen a notable increase in the number of students securing A* and A grades, a testament to their academic ability and dedication. Additionally, many students have demonstrated some remarkable achievements, proving that perseverance and hard work truly leads to success.

"As our students prepare to embark on the next chapter of their lives, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. Whether they are heading to university, entering the workforce, or pursuing other paths, we are confident that they will continue to achieve great things.

Beacon Academy Sixth Formers will progress onto very impressive and fully deserved futures.

"Their success is a solid foundation upon which they will build their futures, and we look forward to seeing them thrive in their chosen fields.

"To our Year 13 students, we wish you all the best and look forward to celebrating your continued successes.”

Beacon is delighted to celebrate the achievements of all students. However, some achieved grades that are especially noteworthy. In alphabetical order, some of the school's highest achievers are listed below:

Amber Awcock - Dist.*Dist.* A - progressing to study Psychology at Portsmouth University

Beacon Academy Sixth Formers celebrate on A Level results day.

Harriett Baker - A* A A - progressing to study History & Politics at the University of Birmingham

Theo Hall - A* A A A - progressing to study Maths and Philosophy at Durham University

Megan Hughes - Dist. Dist. A - progressing to study Law & Criminology at Cardiff University

Alicia Johnson A* Dist. Dist. - progressing to study Fine Art at the University of Leeds

Abbie Jones - A* A A A with an EPQ - progressing to study Psychology at the University of Surrey

Harry Kavanagh - A* A* A - progressing to study History at the University of Manchester

Stasi Korneva - A A A - progressing to university

Amy Leahy - A* A* A* with an EPQ - progressing to study Chemistry at the University of Bristol

Jill Newell - Dist.* Dist.* A* A - progressing to study Early Childhood Education & Care at Norland College

Abi Nowicki - A A A - progressing to study Pharmacology at the University of Leeds

Kirsten Ody - Dist.* Dist* A - progressing to university study Fashion Media and Marketing at Arts University Plymouth

Lois Parish - A A A - progressing to study Mathematics at the University of Nottingham

Jay-Jay Patena - A* A A - progressing to study Mathematical Physics at the University of Southampton

Matthew Pearce - Dist.* Dist.* A - progressing to study Animation at the University of the West of England

William Porter - A A A - progressing to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bristol

Hannah Ridley - A* A* A with an EPQ - progressing to study English Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Kent

Ella Watts - Dist.* Dist. A - progressing to study Midwifery at Oxford Brookes University

Hamish Wilson - A A A - progressing to study Philosophy at the University of Southampton

Headteacher, Keith Slattery, and Assistant Headteacher Post-16, Charles Howarth, attribute the ongoing success as being a testament to the exceptionally positive relationship that exists between our hardworking students, our phenomenally dedicated staff and our wonderfully supportive parents and carers:

“We are incredibly proud of our students and on behalf of all of the staff, trustees and students at Beacon Academy, we would like to congratulate all of our Year 13 students, who have worked incredibly hard to achieve these impressive results.

"We want to congratulate our students and celebrate all the work that they have done independently and with the relentless support of our staff and their parents and carers. We look forward to staying in touch with as many of them as possible and of course, seeing what they do in the future.

"All Beacon Academy students will always be a special part of our history. By keeping in touch as part of our expanding Beacon Academy Alumni network, our leavers could be an important part of our future too. To join this free network, visit https://www.futurefirsthub.org.uk/register/beaconacademy or read more on our Alumni web page."

The next opportunity for students and their families to discover the wide range of choices and opportunities on offer at Beacon Academy Sixth Form will be at their Sixth Form Open Event which will take place from 10:30am to 1:30pm on Saturday, October 5.

In the meantime, prospective students and families are encouraged to explore online resources via the Academy’s Sixth Form Open Event page, including videos showcasing Sixth Form student testimonials and subject videos created by specialist course leaders.