Bede’s scoops prestigious ‘School of the Year' award at AGBIS annual conference

The award highlights Bede's commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience, recognising Bede’s for its effective governance and safeguarding, clear strategy and commitment from Board level to the principles and practice of EDIE (Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Equality).

Richard Harman, AGBIS Chief Executive, said: “Bede’s have commissioned two reviews of governance from us over the past five years and embedded many of our recommendations over that time. AGBIS is delighted to see the outstanding progress the school has made in developing highly effective governance practices.”

AGBIS supports and advises governing bodies of schools in the independent sector on all aspects of governance, under the umbrella of the Independent Schools Council and promotes good governance and the advancement of education within independent schools.

M Pattihis receiving the award.

Geraldine Watkins, Chair of Governors at Bede’s, said: "We are thrilled to be recognised by AGBIS as School of the Year 2024. Bede’s is an outstanding school driven to ensure that all pupils find joy in their pursuit of brilliance. This prestigious accolade is testament to our staff who are committed to this vision and to providing an outstanding education.”

Mr Peter Goodyer, Head and CEO added: "We are immensely proud of this achievement and are grateful for the support and guidance provided by Mrs. Geraldine Watkins and our Board of Governors.

"Their vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping our school's success and ensuring that we continue to deliver an outstanding education for all our pupils.

